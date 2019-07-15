The current state of Wear OS is... not amazing. A lot of the hardware that's out there is pretty underwhelming, and for the watches that are worth checking out, they're often beat out by similarly-priced competitors.

The TicWatch C2 is one of the more feature-rich Wear OS watches out there, and while it's not a terrible purchase with its usual price of $200, its Prime Day discount of $140 makes it a lot more appealing.

It's time

TicWatch C2

The complete Wear OS experience on a budget.

$140 $200 $60 off

When it comes to smartwatch deals this Prime Day, the TicWatch C2 sticks out. It has GPS, NFC, a heart rate monitor, and gives you access to the full Wear OS experience — all for well under $200. Not too shabby, eh?

So, what do you get with the TicWatch C2? Here are the highlights:

  • Built-in GPS
  • NFC for Google Pay
  • IP68 dust/water resistance
  • 24-hour heart rate monitor

The TicWatch C2 has a pretty classy steel design, meaning it looks quite nice when paired with a metal or leather watch band. However, if you feel like going on a run or hitting up the gym, it's outfitted with everything you need to accurately track your workouts. The on-board heart-rate sensor is a necessity, and thanks to built-in GPS, you can go on outdoor runs and track your path without having to lug your phone with you.

The TicWatch C2 has everything you could ask for in a modern Wear OS watch.

On the NFC side of things, this is one of my personal favorite features for any smartwatch. Similar to how you load credit/debit cards on your phone via Google Pay and then use your phone to pay for things at stores, you can do the same thing with the TicWatch C2. Not only is paying for dinner with your watch super convenient, but it's also a helluva lot of fun and still hasn't gotten old for me.

As for Wear OS as a whole, Google made some substantial upgrades last year to make the operating system better than it's ever been. The app selection is much larger than watches from Samsung and Fitbit, having the Google Assistant directly on your wrist is incredible, and the heap of customizable watch faces means there's a look for everyone.

What are the downsides?

Performance can be a bit choppy and battery life maxes out at two days if you're lucky, but that's the story for pretty much every Wear OS watch at the moment — not necessarily a fault of the TicWatch C2, specifically.

In other words, if you've been looking for a smartwatch that can double as a fitness tracker, has access to a bunch of apps, and doesn't break the bank, the TicWatch C2 with its Prime Day discount is kind of perfect. Wear OS does have its quirks, but for $140, you're getting a lot for your money.

It's time

TicWatch C2

The complete Wear OS experience on a budget.

$140 $200 $60 off

When it comes to smartwatch deals this Prime Day, the TicWatch C2 sticks out. It has GPS, NFC, a heart-rate monitor, and gives you access to the full Wear OS experience — all for well under $200. Not too shabby, eh?

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
Sonos Beam Smart TV sound bar with 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

The newest device in the Echo family, the Show 5, is now down to just $50
Echo Show 5
$49.99 $89.99 Save $40

It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.

Amp up your home security with these huge Prime Day discount on nearly all Ring products
Save on Ring products today only

Whether you need a video doorbell, whole home alarm system, or some lights to brighten a dark area, Amazon has it all marked down today!

These huge price drops on the entire Galaxy S10 lineup might be one of the best Prime Day phone deals we'll see
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked Prism Black Android smartphone
$599.99 $900.00 Save $300

We love the Galaxy S10, and we love deals. This combines two of our true loves in one!

Scour Amazon Warehouse's deals to save an extra 20% on tech and more through Prime Day
Extra 20% off Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse sells a myriad of items in varying conditions, from refurbished to open-box, used, warehouse-damaged, and more. It's a great place to snag a deal, and now Prime members can save an extra 20% off select items at checkout.

There's never been a better deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 than this pre-Prime Day offer
Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Certified Refurbished)
$89.99 $169.99 Save $80

Amazon is taking $80 off the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, which lets you see and speak with visitors at your front door no matter where you are in the world.

More Prime Day Deals