The TicWatch C2 is one of the more feature-rich Wear OS watches out there, and while it's not a terrible purchase with its usual price of $200, its Prime Day discount of $140 makes it a lot more appealing.

The current state of Wear OS is... not amazing. A lot of the hardware that's out there is pretty underwhelming, and for the watches that are worth checking out, they're often beat out by similarly-priced competitors.

When it comes to smartwatch deals this Prime Day, the TicWatch C2 sticks out. It has GPS, NFC, a heart rate monitor, and gives you access to the full Wear OS experience — all for well under $200. Not too shabby, eh?

So, what do you get with the TicWatch C2? Here are the highlights:

Built-in GPS

NFC for Google Pay

IP68 dust/water resistance

24-hour heart rate monitor

The TicWatch C2 has a pretty classy steel design, meaning it looks quite nice when paired with a metal or leather watch band. However, if you feel like going on a run or hitting up the gym, it's outfitted with everything you need to accurately track your workouts. The on-board heart-rate sensor is a necessity, and thanks to built-in GPS, you can go on outdoor runs and track your path without having to lug your phone with you.

The TicWatch C2 has everything you could ask for in a modern Wear OS watch.

On the NFC side of things, this is one of my personal favorite features for any smartwatch. Similar to how you load credit/debit cards on your phone via Google Pay and then use your phone to pay for things at stores, you can do the same thing with the TicWatch C2. Not only is paying for dinner with your watch super convenient, but it's also a helluva lot of fun and still hasn't gotten old for me.

As for Wear OS as a whole, Google made some substantial upgrades last year to make the operating system better than it's ever been. The app selection is much larger than watches from Samsung and Fitbit, having the Google Assistant directly on your wrist is incredible, and the heap of customizable watch faces means there's a look for everyone.

What are the downsides?

Performance can be a bit choppy and battery life maxes out at two days if you're lucky, but that's the story for pretty much every Wear OS watch at the moment — not necessarily a fault of the TicWatch C2, specifically.

In other words, if you've been looking for a smartwatch that can double as a fitness tracker, has access to a bunch of apps, and doesn't break the bank, the TicWatch C2 with its Prime Day discount is kind of perfect. Wear OS does have its quirks, but for $140, you're getting a lot for your money.