Here we are again. It's Saturday, the weekend has begun, and you're likely excited. Let's take a few minutes to review today's best deals so you can start the day of with something nice for yourself.
Smart Buy
Amazon Echo Dot Three-Pack
This deal brings the cost of Amazon's newest Echo Dot down to below what it sold for on Black Friday, though you will need to buy three of them to qualify for the pricing. Normally, each one costs $50, so with this deal you get one and a half Dots for free!
$69.97
$149.97 $80 off
It may seem silly to buy three Echo Dots, but once you use one of them you'll want more. At home, I use them to automate smart lights, answer simple questions while cooking, play my favorite songs, and even control my Sonos system. Alexa is constantly being updated with new skills and abilities, and the sound quality of these is actually pretty good.
You can pair them for stereo audio if you want, or use each one in a different location. Looking for some other deals? We've got you covered.
Wise Choice
LIFX Smart Lighting One-Day Sale
LIFX Smart Lighting requires no hub to get started and can be voice controlled using Amazon Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, and more. There's a few different bulb choices available here, ranging from the mini bulbs to the BR30 floodlight bulbs. Be sure to check them all out now!
Easy on the eye
Minger Govee 6.56-foot TV Backlighting LED strip
If you spend long periods of time looking at a computer monitor or TV, it's worth considering some ambient lighting to fend off eye strain. It also looks super cool. This LED light strip is half off with code JDSEMJE4 and connects via USB so you can directly hook it up to your display so it powers on when the display does.
Away from prying eyes
IPVanish VPN
This deal has you pay for one year of service in order to get another one free, which is one of the best offers we've seen on the popular service. For around $3 a month you can protect your internet traffic, and that's important. Be sure to sign up now, before it's too late.
Flash Sale
SanDisk 32GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive
This miniature flash drive is capable of read speeds up to 130MB/s. Even better than its speed is its price, which is now back to the lowest it's ever reached before.
Under pressure
Sun Joe's SPX3500 Electric Pressure Washer
Amazon has Sun Joe's SPX3500 Electric Pressure Washer on sale for $136.90 currently, which is a new all-time low for it. Recently it's sold for up to $245, so today's deal is certainly worth jumping on. This 2300 PSI electric pressure washer can be used to tackle some pretty heavy-duty cleaning tasks and comes with an adjustable spray wand and a twist nozzle which allows you to easily control the water pressure.
Think of the children
Amazon FreeTime Unlimited
Amazon wants more people to try its rather awesome FreeTime Unlimited service, so right now you can use it for 3 months for just $3, and you also get a free Kindle e-Book credit.
