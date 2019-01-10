Add your garage to your smart home ecosystem with the Nexx Garage NXG-100b smart garage door controller for $69.99 at Woot. This controller normally sells for around $100 at other retailers like Walmart. We have seen it drop to around $80 before, but this is a new low. Use your Amazon Prime membership to avoid Woot's $5 shipping fee.

The NXG-100b is a simple-to-use, budget-friendly controller that helps you get your garage door connected the way the rest of your home already is. The system is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. Essentially, it creates a bridge by connecting your existing garage door opener to your 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network. You can then use the Nexx mobile app to activate the door or issue voice commands to one of the assistants above. You can authorize access to the garage for guests and others even when you aren't at home, and you'll get a notification when they forget to close the door.

