The Moto G6 32GB unlocked smartphone is down to $159.99 on Amazon in the color Oyster Blush. The only other retailer with this deal is B&H , where you can also find the Black version at this price. The phone usually sells for around $250, and when it does go on sale it only drops to around $180. Today's deal is the best we've ever seen.

Already realtively inexpensive, today's sale puts the G6 at a super budget price. It's still a very powerful Android phone, and we like it a lot.

You can also upgrade to the 64GB Moto G6. It's on sale for $199.99 from a regular price around $320, and this deal is available at B&H as well.

With a 5.7-inch screen, 12MP + 5MP dual rear camera setup, fingerprint and face recognition as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8 GHz octa-core processor, the Moto G6 does a great job of balancing the spec sheet with the price. There are some very nice Moto G6 cases available at Amazon right now too, which wouldn't hurt to add to your order, along with accessories like a screen protector or a USB wall adapter.

Our team put the phone through its paces in their in-depth review and were impressed with its build quality, battery life and camera.

B&H also has the Moto G6 Play 32GB unlocked smartphone on sale for $149.99. That's $20 off what other retailers, including Amazon are selling it for.

