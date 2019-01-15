Aukey's 2.0 Channel Bluetooth Soundbar is available at Amazon for $84.69 when you enter promo code AUKEYS62 at checkout. That'll save you $25 off its regular price there, matching the best deal we've ever seen for this soundbar in the process.

This soundbar was just released last November. Featuring dual speaker drivers for a total output of 60W, this 2.0 Channel soundbar offers various Surround Sound Effect audio modes which help adapt to the type of content you're listening to, or your personal preferences. It's Bluetooth-enabled so you can play music from your phone or tablet wirelessly, though there are also multiple audio inputs so you can connect to wired devices like your TV or Blu-ray player. There's a USB port so you can listen to tracks off of a USB flash drive too.

One interesting feature of this soundbar is that it comes with twin speaker stands so you can separate the left and right channels and use them as tower speakers on both sides of your television. Alternatively, you could keep them together for a more traditional approach. Aukey also includes a wall-mounting kit with its purchase, along with a 2-year warranty.

See at Amazon

