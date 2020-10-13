If you're looking for some Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals, look no further than these five great Bluetooth speakers that are on massive discount for Amazon Prime Day. All of these speakers are at least 25% off the regular price, with many of them in upwards of 40% off! But these aren't just any run-of-the-mill Bluetooth speakers — each of them has a special purpose, but all of them are less expensive than we've seen!
Alexa, say hi to Bluetooth: Echo Dot (3rd gen)
The Echo Dot (3rd gen) is a great way to add Alexa to any room, but did you know it has support for Bluetooth audio? This powerful little speaker can pair to your phone (or any Bluetooth device) for music anywhere in your home. The Echo Dot isn't portable like other Bluetooth speakers, but it does have handy volume controls right up top, and you can ask Alexa to handle all your music needs. All four colors are on sale for an astounding 62% off for Prime Day, bringing this $50 speaker under $20!
The best pool toy: AOMAIS Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
If you missed the boombox days of thumping loud sound, you're in luck. The AOMAIS Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is the product you've been looking for, with IPX6 water-resistance rating, 40-hour battery life, and 25W pounding speakers inside. It's even got a 100-foot Bluetooth range, so you can put it just about anywhere outside without having to worry about your music cutting out. It's on sale for 51% off on Prime Day.
Quality sound all-around: Bose SoundLink Revolve
When you want quality sound, you know Bose will deliver. The Bose pedigree extends to the amazing Bose SoundLink Revolve, which delivers 360-degree audio. Normally $200, the 40% Prime Day discount makes this a far more affordable $119. It even comes in two colors to better match your decor: Lux Gray or Triple Black.
A throwback to quality sound: AOMAIS Life Bluetooth Speaker
Looking to go a little more traditional with your Bluetooth speaker's looks? Look no further than the AOMAIS Life Bluetooth Speaker, which features two gorgeous wood facade colors of your choice: Light Brown or Wood Grain. Sit back and enjoy high-quality music like it's playing from a vinyl record, except with the convenience of wireless Bluetooth music from the thousands of songs on your phone. At a discount of 40% for Prime Day, this $48 speaker (normally $80) is the perfect addition to any room in your home.
Setting the mood: Aliaon Night Light Bluetooth Speaker
Why choose one color when you can have them all? The Aliaon Night Light Bluetooth Speaker can change colors on a whim, giving the room a special mood while it soothes you with your favorite tunes. It's even got a handy digital clock right up front, making this the perfect addition to any bedroom. It's $30 price makes it an easy decision, especially when it normally sells for 20% more.
