Having an LED light strip behind your TV or computer desk can work wonders not just for your eyesight but on the overall look and feel of your room, too. Right now, you can even score some serious Prime Day savings on Govee LED light strips and more at Amazon with prices from just $8. The limited-time sale offers between 30% and 50% off the various Light strip kits, bulbs, and more, though the deals expire when sold out or when the clock ticks down to zero.

Light 'em up Govee Smart Lighting Prime Day Sale Govee strip lights and LED bulbs are super popular because of their balance of features and price, and several models are discounted by 30% or more at Amazon. The sale also features Govee's home temperature sensors. From $8 See at Amazon

There are a number of LED strip lights in the sale with varying lengths and features. The most affordable option is the 9.8-foot TV LED backlighting kit at $9.74, down from $15. It fits perfectly with televisions 46 to 60 inches in size. You'll get colorful lighting that can sync to your TV's sound thanks to the built-in mic.

If you want something smarter, go for the Alexa-compatible Govee Dreamcolor LED strip lights. This kit is down to $17.49 which is a 33% discount. The smart Wi-Fi LED strip light kit 16.4 feet long, though the 32.8-foot version is also on sale. These strip lights can be cut down to size and have a 3M adhesive backing which makes them easy to stick onto nearly any surface.

Other lighting options include color bulbs and the sale also features discounted indoor temperature sensors.

Once the Govee Home App is downloaded to your phone or tablet, you can control your lighting from anywhere. Switch from millions of colors, set schedules for when you want the lights to turn on or off, and more. You'll even be able to ask Alexa or the Google Assistant to control the lights even quicker using a device like an Echo Dot speaker.