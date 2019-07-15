We talk a lot about 3D printing over at Windows Central and have spent hundreds of hours using multiple printers and accessories to bring you the best 3D printing deals around. This Prime Day Amazon has a lot of 3D printers at discount prices so we've rounded up the very best here.
ANYCUBIC: ANYCUBIC Photon UV LCD 3D PrinterStaff pick
This is my favorite cheap SLA printer and at this Prime Day price, you would be crazy not to buy it. I have two and would happily buy a third. The details that this device can print are mind-blowing.
Dremel dreaming: Dremel Digilab 3D40 Idea Builder
This Dremel is quickly becoming a favorite for schools due to its reliability and the safety its enclosure gives you. It's simple to use and allows you to use a lot of different materials.
Dream cheaper: Dremel Digilab 3D20 3D Printer, Idea Builder
If you can't afford to drop the $900 for the Dremel 3D40 but want the same sort of features, then the 3D20 may be for you. It has a smaller build plate but a lot of the same features as the 3D40, including the safety of an enclosure.
Yummy printing: WiibooxSweetin Intelligent Sliver Home DIY 3D Desktop Food Chocolate Printer
I haven't managed to try this printer personally though I have seen it working. It's such a cool idea to have 3D printable food — imagine chocolate in any shape you want! Delicious.
Snapmaker: Snapmaker 3-in-1 3D Printer (3D Printing/CNC Carving/Laser Engraving)
We've used the Snapmaker a lot and enjoy the all-in-one aspect of it. If you are looking at making as a hobby, not just 3D printing, then having a CNC mill, laser cutter, and 3D printer all rolled into one is a great starter option.
large scale deltas (3D Printing): Monoprice Delta PRO 3D Printer
When you want to make fast, accurate, and tall models you really should have a delta printer. The Delta Pro from Monoprice has a large build volume and some advanced features like a self-leveling glass bed. It looks amazing, and it's $250 off.
Entry model for kids: Monoprice 133820 Voxel 3D Printer
The Voxel is purpose-built to make 3D printing as simple as possible. Everything is plug and play, and the interface is designed with younger people in mind. If the end result is more important than the journey for you, this is a good machine.
Large scale: TRONXY XY-3 3D Printer Pro
The Tronxy printer does not mess around. With 310-by-310-by-330mm of print space, the Tronxy can be used to make huge scale prints for an extremely low price. Buy this if you are looking to get into cosplay or want to take on other large scale jobs.
Massive scale: ANYCUBIC Chiron
As your build volume gets bigger, the technology becomes harder to make. Anycubic has done a great job at making a monster with 15.75-by-15.75-by-17.72 inches that can print full-size helmets with ease. These printers take patience to get right but when you succeed they are worth their weight in gold.
Community favorite: Creality Ender 3
The Creality Ender 3 was already a great deal for anyone with the time to get it tuned in, but now it's a steal for Prime Day. Get one, heck, get two, and start 3D printing straight away!
Multi material: Moasic Palette 2
While not strictly a 3D printer, the Palette 2 makes the list because of how great it is. The device allows you to print with five different colors on a printer designed to only print with one, and it does it effortlessly.
Good deals all round
All of these deals make 3D printing more accessible for everyone, but having the Anycubic Photon at such a low price feels criminal. It is an excellent machine even when it is $200 more.
If you already have a printer and want to take it to the next level then the Palette 2 is a great choice this Prime Day, making multi color and multi material prints possible.
