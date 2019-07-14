Amazon is going big with Prime Day 2019 in India, with hundreds of thousands of deals across all categories. There are a few standouts: the Huawei P30 Pro at ₹63,990 ($915) is a fantastic deal as it discounts the phone by a massive ₹16,000 ($230). And that's for the Breathing Crystal variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which is one of the best-looking phones in the market.

The Pixel 3 XL is also on sale for just ₹54,490 ($780), a staggering ₹28,510 discount from its launch price. The Mate 20 Pro is available for ₹56,990 ($815), and while that's a decent deal in its own right, it's not quite as attractive as the one on the P30 Pro. You can also pick up the Galaxy S10 for just ₹61,900 ($885).

On the budget side of things, the Redmi Y3 is discounted to ₹8,999 ($130). There are lucrative discounts on TVs and accessories as well, with Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 down to just ₹23,490 ($335).

Here's a selected list of the best deals that we could find on Amazon right now. The list will be updated throughout the course of the next 48 hours, so make sure to check back regularly.

Best Prime Day deals on mobiles

Best Prime Day deals on accessories

Best Prime Day deals on Amazon hardware

