If your Wi-Fi isn't fast in every room of your house, these Prime Day mesh router deals are a great home network upgrade. Meshes systems work by linking together several nodes to form one unified network. This can improve performance since your wireless devices can connect to a much closer node than the main router. The node can then use a strong and fast link to the internet connection.

Mesh systems can be especially useful as your home network grows in complexity, such as adding in a bunch of Amazon Devices on Prime day. A mesh system can allow these devices to connect to a node that's close by rather than trying to penetrate multiple walls. When it comes to devices like cameras, a mesh system can make sure your feed is uninterrupted even in the furthest reaches in your home. We've already tested Nest Wifi, Eero Pro, and Deco X60 and found them to be fast and stable.

A mesh isn't a perfect solution for everyone. If you're looking to get some more speed from your network but don't need a ton of coverage, check out some the best Prime Day Wi-Fi 6 router deals. A Wi-Fi 6 router paired with Wi-Fi devices can have better performance in your home than a Wi-Fi 5 router thanks to more efficient usage of spectrum with technologies llike OFDMA, 1024 QAM, and bandsteering.

Best Prime Day deals on mesh routers routers

Eero 6 (1 router + 2 extenders) Eero 6 has AX1800 speeds making it a good fit for connections up to 500Mbps. This pack comes with a router, and two extenders, with the only difference being the extenders lack Ethernet ports. Eero is also easy to set up, thanks to the Eero app. Eero 6 also comes with a Zigbee smart home hub, works with Amazon Alexa, and is HomeKit enabled. You can expand an Eero mesh with any other Eero router as well. $181 at Amazon Google Nest Wifi 2-pack Nest Wifi is the follow-up to Google Wifi, and it's an upgrade in every way with AC2200 Wi-Fi 5 speeds and up to 4400 sq ft of coverage with two routers. It's easy to set up with the Google Home app and be expanded with more Nest Wifi routers or the cheaper points and Google Wifi routers. Nest Wifi won't quite keep up with a gigabit connection but will get you close enough to stream UHD video and work from home with ease. $209 at Amazon Netgear Nighthawk MK62 2-pack The Nighthawk MK62 mesh system was one of the first compact Wi-Fi 6 meshes. AX1800 speeds make this a good fit for internet connections up to 500Mbps, and with a router and satellite, you can cover up to 3000 sq ft. with the ability to expand with MS60 satellites if needed. It's all set up quickly and easily with the Nighthawk app making it easy to use even if you've never set up a router before. $187 at Amazon Netgear Nighthawk MK83 3-pack The Nighthawk MK83 is a lot like the slower MK62 but adds a third WI-Fi 6 band to take its speed up to AX3600. The most important aspect of the upgrade is the ability to dedicate one of its Wi-Fi bands to the link between mesh nodes and the other to devices. This makes this mesh a solid pick for a gigabit connection. The three nodes cover up to 6750 sq ft and can even be expanded if you find it's not quite enough in your home. $380 at Amazon TP-Link Deco X60 2-pack The Deco X60 shares a housing with the X20 but takes the speed up to AX3000. Two nodes cover up to 5000 sq ft and will support a gigabit connection with a strong mesh link. TP-Link includes its HomeCare software for great parental controls and even antivirus protection. Deco meshes work with all other Decos, so you can easily expand your mesh if you find you need more coverage. $210 at Amazon Netgear Orbi RBK752 The Orbi RBK752 is one of our favorite Wi-FI 6 mesh systems with an AX4200 tri-band connection. This Orbi system dedicates one of its bands to the mesh so your devices won't have to share spectrum or speed with the mesh link. Orbi includes three Ethernet ports on the main router and two on the satellite, making it a great fit for a home with an office that needs a wired connection. $330 at Amazon TP-Link Deco X20 3-pack This Deco X20 system comes with three AX1800 Deco routers that can cover up to 5800 sq ft in a mesh. This system is a good fit for internet connections up to 500Mbps. The Deco nodes are compact and easy to place in your home. Deco X20 also comes with TP-Link's HomeCare software that has free antivirus protection and parental controls. Deco meshes can be expanded with any other Deco, so if you need more coverage, it's easy to find a new node. $190 at Amazon Eero Pro (1 Pro + 2 Beacons) Eero Pro with two Beacons is the classic Eero configuration with up to 5500 sq ft of coverage. The Pro router is a fast tri-band Wi-Fi 5 router with a maximum link speed of 867Mbps for devices. The Beacons are much slower and will max out around 350Mbps for your internet, which is more than rough for even UHD video streams. The real appeal of the Beacons is that they plug directly into the wall with zero wires and even have a night light built-in. $191 at Amazon TP-Link Deco P9 3-pack The Deco P9 fills an important though very specific role. This Deco uses your power lines as a mesh backhaul to provide mesh coverage throughout a house with a lot of interference. This is great for a house with concrete walls or brick walls that block wireless signals. If you don't have these specific limitations, you should use a standard wireless mesh as power line connections can be inconsistent and unpredictable. $170 at Amazon