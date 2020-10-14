Even though it was March like last week or something, Halloween is just around the corner. Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up on all the candy you need for trick or treaters this year. Or, alternatively, lock your doors and eat it all yourself.
Bulk: HERSHEY'S Bulk Halloween CandyBuy in bulk!
Includes REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures, REESE'S PIECES Candy, TWIZZLERS twists, sour Patch Kids candy, and Swedish Fish candy. 250 sweets.
Add Kit Kat: HERSHEY'S Bulk Halloween Chocolate Candy
Includes 250 HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Miniatures, REESE'S Miniatures, KIT KAT Miniatures, milk DUDS candy, WHOPPERS malted Milk Balls, and almond JOY Miniatures
Another one: HERSHEY'S Bulk Halloween Chocolate Candy Variety Mix
Assortment of HERSHEYs Milk Chocolate, HEATH English Toffee Bars, MILK DUDS Candy, KIT KAT Miniatures, REESEs Peanut Butter Cup
Spooky shapes: HERSHEY'S Halloween Chocolate Candy Variety Mix
Assortment of HERSHEY's Milk Chocolate, HEATH English Toffee Bars, MILK DUDS Candy, KIT KAT Miniatures, REESE's Peanut Butter Cup
Kit Kat: KIT KAT Halloween Chocolate Candy
36-ounce bag of individually wrapped spooky KIT KAT Miniatures!
Glow in the dark!: HERSHEY'S Halloween Chocolate Candy, Glow in the Dark Wrapped Variety Mix
Includes 150 HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Snack Size Bars, REESE'S Peanut Butter Miniature Cups, and KIT KAT Miniatures. And yes, they glow in the dark.
Sour: HERSHEY'S Bulk Halloween Candy Assortment
Assorted candy Mix features a variety of Chewy and hard candies that are sour and sweet Includes sour Patch Kids candy, JOLLY RANCHER chews, JOLLY RANCHER Hard candy, JOLLY RANCHER Pops, TWIZZLERS pull 'N' PEEL, and TWIZZLERS twists
Skully Candy: HERSHEY'S & REESE'S Halloween Chocolate Candy Variety Mix in Skull Bowl
A mixture of HERSHEY'S Miniatures Assortment and REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures kept in a spooky, skull-shaped candy dish.
Reese's: REESE'S Halloween Candy, Chocolate Peanut Butter Candy Variety Pack
30 full-size Reese's Peanut Butter Candies.
Sweet tooth
You don't have long to swipe these awesome Prime Day candy deals!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
