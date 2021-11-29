If you're considering the best Android phone Cyber Monday deals, trying to determine if now is the time to upgrade, you're in luck. The TCL 20S is a budget option phone, and at 25% off, or just $188, it's the perfect way to upgrade without spending a ton of cash on a higher-end model.

While the TCL 20S doesn't sport the same kind of performance or camera quality as one of the best Android phones, it's still got strong Bluetooth quality and impressive battery life, the latter of which is thanks to the inclusion of a 5,000mAh battery, letting it punch well above its weight in staying charged up. Meanwhile, 128GB of storage means you'll have plenty of space for any files and images you download. So if the price point is your main concern, this Cyber Monday discount that'll let you save $63 really shouldn't be ignored.

25% off TCL 20S

TCL 20S The TCL 20S isn't a high-end phone that's focused on performance. If you need a quick upgrade, though, it's not one to miss, as it's available for less than $200, a steal for anyone who is trying to save some money instead of opting for a more expensive phone this holiday season. We don't recommend trying any games on it, though. $188 at Amazon

The TCL 20S isn't the best phone for playing games or other high-intensity features that require more processing power, but the battery life ensures that if you need a solid work phone, this will get the job done.

Considering that we're seeing this aggressive discount heading into the holiday season, we wouldn't expect to see this phone discounted again anytime soon and certainly not to this scale. So if you're interested in grabbing a TCL 20S for under $200, we recommend you act quickly.