Amazon Prime Day is coming up on Oct. 13 and 14, but apparently Amazon isn't the only retailer planning a huge sales event around that time. Target is getting in on the action now with "Deal Days," a sales event that will feature discounts on "hundreds of thousands of items." This event will cover the exact same days as Prime Day and directly compete with Amazon's sales. You can expect to see a lot of the same deals, giving you some great options for online shopping, especially if one deal runs out at one place but not the other.
If you haven't done any online shopping in a while or you've been waiting since July for these delayed sales events, get ready. Amazon Prime Day is going to be huge, and we're already starting to see the discounts. You will need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of it. At least at Target you don't need to be a member to take part in the Deal Days event. Although, you can sign up for Target's Circle loyalty program for easy access to all the best deals, and you can save an extra 5% with a Target RedCard.
Amazon already depends on online shopping of course, but this year marks a noticeable change for brick and mortar retailers like Target. Target has said it expects less people in stores for things like Black Friday but will still hire the same number of seasonal employees to deal with the uptick in online shopping, fulfillment, and pickup options. You can also take advantage of an extended time period for Target's Price Match Guarantee, which will apply beyond 14 days for the first time. At any point between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 you can request a price adjustment for a "Black Friday deal" if it's down to a lower price at Target or Target.com.
Target already has plans underway for Black Friday as well. Consider October's deals just the start of a very long, very jampacked holiday shopping season. The company will close its doors on Thanksgiving Day just like most retailers plan to do this year, but that won't stop the deals from hitting long before with chances for you to save through online shopping before the Friday in Black Friday even arrives. Target plans to start Black Friday deals as early as Nov. 1 with savings throughout the entire month.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google is making sure everyone knows it's not the bad guy
Google has the type of power that can make or break nations, not just other companies. But somehow it has found a balance to get by with little disruption or oversight. Maybe it's just doing it the right way?
Amazon One turns your palm into a credit card for in-store payments
Amazon has introduced a new palm recognition technology that lets you pay for your purchases by hovering your palm over a device. The technology, called Amazon One, will be available at several Amazon stores across the U.S. in the coming months.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review: Too much of a good thing
The Galaxy S20 Ultra is supposed to be the phone for the enthusiasts, the fans, the nerds who all want the biggest and best Samsung can offer, no matter the cost. Let's break down how well Samsung executes on the promise of an ultra flagship phone.
The best car phone holder for your phone
Make sure you've got a quality car mount for your phone before you head off for a summer trip as more and more states and cities impose hands-free laws!