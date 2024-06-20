This early Prime Day deal drops our favorite tablet to its lowest price EVER — 25% off the Galaxy Tab S9!

If you're awaiting the next great Samsung tablet deal, your wait might be over! For a limited time, Amazon has cut $200 OFF the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, our favorite Android tablet on the market. This deal is for the 128GB version of the tablet, though the S9 also has a microSD slot that you can use for even more storage. The 11-inch AMOLED display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, and the S9 also has a super-long battery life and a powerful processor for smooth performance.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 128GB: $799.99 $599.00 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is currently selling for $200 off, marking a 25% discount on the best Android tablet out there. From the S9's 11-inch, 120Hz AMOLED display to its excellent battery life and quick performance, this is a great device—especially at this price. Price comparison: Best Buy - $699.99 |

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a deal on a tablet that normally comes at a premium price point; having a tablet with a solid refresh rate is a priority for you; you want a tablet that offers top-notch battery life.

❌Skip this deal if: you're a casual tablet user and would rather go with one of the best cheap Android tablets; you can afford to upgrade to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is a great tablet, due in no small part to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and aided by the 11-inch AMOLED display's 120Hz refresh rate. You can expect some of the industry's smoothest, quickest performance, especially at this low-level premium price point. The S9 offers great first-party keyboard options for those who prefer to use their tablets like a laptop computer, and it offers around 10 hours of battery life per charge.

If you're willing to pay the extra premium to upgrade to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, you'll certainly get what you pay for. But if you want an excellent midrange device that won't break the bank, the S9 is worth every penny right now.