This Christmas deal makes the best Android tablet cheaper than it's ever been (by far)

Christmas is just a few days away, so retailers are seriously discounting their tech in a last-ditch effort to earn your business before the holiday officially hits. This means that we're finally seeing some truly historic deals, such as this offer from Amazon that slashes a whopping 33% off (opens in new tab) the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, our pick for the best Android tablet that money can buy.

This discount makes the tablet cheaper than it's ever been by far, even clobbering the best offers that we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For just $599.99, you're getting a premium Android tablet (our #1 favorite, as a matter of fact) that comes complete with a stunning AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ultra-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and a massive 10,090mAh battery that'll easily last up to 10 hours on a single charge with vigorous use. It even comes with an S Pen stylus. Sure, the 12.4-inch display may be a little big for some folks, but if you want a versatile tablet with the power of a laptop, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus might be exactly what you need.

The best-ever Android tablet at a best-ever price

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: $899.99 $599.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For the first time ever, Amazon is slashing a jaw-dropping $300 off the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, a bold and beautiful tablet that can handle nearly any task with ease. The Plus comes with a gorgeous 12.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a microSD slot for expandable storage, and a durable and scratch-resistant aluminum build. You'll also get to enjoy the speed and efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, while the massive battery will keep you working (or playing) all day long. According to Amazon, this heavily-discounted tablet won't arrive until after Christmas if you order today, but it's nevertheless worth considering if you're in the market for a truly outstanding device.

Unfortunately, as we mentioned above, this discounted tablet won't arrive by Christmas. If you need a last-minute gift to put under the tree, your best bet is to check out Best Buy's Last Chance Christmas sale, where the retailer is discounting a bunch of their most popular tech, from TVs to smartphones. The majority of that sale will expire tomorrow, however, so act fast.

