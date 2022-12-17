The Best Buy Flash Sale is LIVE: save hundreds on last-minute tech gifts, TVs, laptops, and more

The holiday is just days away, which means you're running out of time to order a sweet (and hopefully discounted) gadget and have it arrive by Christmas morning. Perhaps detecting this scent of seasonal urgency, Best Buy has just launched a sitewide promotion that slashes prices on a ton of their most popular tech, from smart TVs and wireless headphones to laptops and even vacuums. There's a lot to look at, and browsing the full list of deals can be a little overwhelming, so we've decided to simplify the process and drop a selection of our favorite Best Buy Christmas deals below.

The Best Buy Flash Sale just went live at midnight on December 17th and is set to run for 48 hours, so don't wait too long to make your move. Most items included in the sale should arrive by Christmas morning, but if you're nervous, you could always take advantage of the online savings and select in-store pickup when checking out (assuming you have a retail location nearby). If you do happen to miss this window of opportunity, fear not: Best Buy will probably be launching additional flash deals in the days leading up to Christmas, they just might not be as good. Without further ado, let's see what Best Buy has in store for us this holiday season.

The Best Buy 48-hour Flash Sale is happening now!

(opens in new tab) Pioneer 43" Class LED 4K Smart TV: $319.99 $199.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) A smart TV for 200 bucks? Count us in. This 43-inch Fire TV from Pioneer produces great picture quality thanks to 4K Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range, while DTS Virtual-X Sound ensures you get consistently immersive audio. It may not be the most technologically innovative smart TV on the market, but for this price, it's a steal.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: $499.99 $279.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Boasting an efficient 11th Gen Intel Core processor, vibrant 15.6-inch touchscreen display, and 8GB of RAM, the IdeaPad 3i is a very solid option if you're on the hunt for a mid-range laptop that won't break the bank. Pair those specs with a 44% price reduction and you're looking at a deal that's worth celebrating.

(opens in new tab) Beats by Dre Solo 3 wireless headphones: $199.99 $119.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you're looking for a pair of wireless headphones (opens in new tab) this holiday season, don't miss this Best Buy deal that slashes a whopping 40% off the Solo 3 wireless headphones from Beats by Dre. These on-ear headphones come with up to 40 hours of battery life, great sound quality, and a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. Unfortunately, they don't come equipped with active noise cancellation, but the discount makes up for it.

(opens in new tab) Dell 24" LED FHD Curved Gaming Monitor: $199.99 $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) There was once a time when you couldn't buy a curved gaming monitor without spending an arm and a leg, but now, thanks to Best Buy, you can get this curved 24-inch display for a mere $99.99. That's 50% off the standard retail price, plus you get an immersive screen with a smooth-as-butter 165Hz refresh rate and an ultra-thin bezel design.

(opens in new tab) Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Smart Light Kit: $199.99 $119.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you've been reading AC for a while, you already know that we're big fans of Nanoleaf smart lights (opens in new tab). These modular LED panels can be controlled from your smartphone to customize the vibe of your room or even sync up to music. Buy one of these lighting kits before the sale wraps up and you'll instantly save $80.

