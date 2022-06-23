Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus cases 2022

A case for your Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is essential. Just like your phone, your tablet needs protection. It's a long-term investment that can play a vital role in your day-to-day profession. As much as these devices are well-equipped when it comes to fast processing and large storage, they're fragile when it comes to a drop or a fall. Here's a roundup of my favorites when it comes to the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus cases.

INFILAND Case Multi-Angle Stand Cover Staff Pick This Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus case is the ultimate lightweight option, made from premium PU leather that looks like luxury, but acts like armor. It's a great choice for students or professionals who travel to multiple destinations throughout their day. Its three protective layers are both collision-and-impact-resistant. Plus, it has a tilted stand and a smart sleep sensor that saves your juice. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Ztotop PU Leather Folding Stand Magnetic stylus holder If you use your Samsung tablet for design work or are constantly using a stylus, this is the case for you. Not only does it have a magnetic area that holds your pen in place, but it also has a built-in elastic holder that keeps it ultra-secure. You won't have to worry about losing your stylus every time you pack up your Galaxy Tab S8 Plus. This case even supports wireless charging of your S pen. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Soke Shockproof Stand Case Shockproof and tough If you're looking for a durable case that can withstand more than just your daily wear and tear, or one your kids can use, then this Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus cover is the one for you. It's made from a hard TPU shell, which makes it great for the accident-prone. It's shockproof and impact-resistant. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Base Mall Tempered Glass Case Free screen protector This ultra-safe and durable case offers all-around protection. Not only does it have three layers of PC shell frames along its edges and back, but it also comes with a tempered glass screen protector. It's fingerprint-proof and touch-sensitive, which means that you can swipe freely without leaving behind oils from your fingertips. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Supveco Ultra Slim Case Durable and disguised This incredibly lightweight Samsung Galaxy case is perfect for students. It's designed to look like a paper notebook, fitting right in with your textbooks and binders. Because this cover is so thin, it makes it ultra-easy to carry from place to place. However, don't let its petite body fool you. This case is made from PU material that is tough as nails. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Domeun Keyboard Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus A laptop version This smart case connects to your Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and becomes a wireless touchpad keyboard. This transforms your tablet into a laptop that can be used on the go. The top of the case can be angled in three different ways to make typing and reading super easy. Plus, it's waterproof so bring on the adventures — or coffee. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Bozhuorui Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Floral and pretty If you're looking for a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus case that encompasses personality, this is the one. This case has a fun blue and white floral design that looks like it was painted to perfection. Not only that, but this softshell case is shock-resistant too. Your tablet will stay safe and look great in this protective case. View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Which Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus case is right for you?

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus case keeps your device protected, while offering other convenient features. It is important to consider what you use your tablet for before picking a case.

When it comes to the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus case, my favorite is the INFILAND Case Multi-Angle Stand Cover. This particular case has a lightweight design that understands your daily demands. It has a built-in smart feature that puts your device to sleep every time you close the cover, in addition to a kickstand. With this versatile case, you get all the best features in one lightweight cover.

Not only does a case prevent your Samsung tablet from breaking, but it prevents scratches to the screen and dents in the body too. A case like the Base Mall Case with Tempered Glass Screen Protector is an all-around damage control armor. Plus, it comes with a handy strap that makes carrying it easy.