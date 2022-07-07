Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus screen protectors 2022

The Galaxy Tab S8 tablets are some of the most beautiful tablets you can buy, with powerful hardware and Samsung's excellent display tech front and center. The Tab S8+ is a well-balanced tablet with a large 12.4-inch AMOLED display with 500 nits of brightness. These specs make it great for work and play on the go, but you'll want to ensure it's protected from impact and scratches as you travel. Well, we've done the research, and these are some of the best screen protectors for your Tab S8+.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector Easy alignment This tempered glass screen protector is designed to fit perfectly with the Tab S8+ and even comes with an alignment tool and cleaning cloths to help with a fault-free installation. Unlike other glass protectors, there's also an oleophobic coating to prevent fingerprint buildup. Whitestone Dome Glass EZ screen protector Impact protection Whitestone Dome's glass screen protector is among the best on the market, with an alignment tool to make installation easy and a design that doesn't reduce touch sensitivity. It's also designed not to fall apart, so you won't get a bag full of glass if it cracks. It also has an oleophobic coating to prevent distracting fingerprint buildup. Ailun Screen Protector tempered glass Backup protection Ailun keeps it simple with this two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors. This pack forgoes some of the installation conveniences for its lower price but still delivers on the main promise of protection. It also has an oleophobic coating to prevent fingerprint buildup Supershieldz PET Screen Protector Plastic protection Tempered glass isn't the perfect solution for everybody thanks to its difficult installation and ability to shatter with impact. While it's not as nice to use, this PET screen protector from Supershieldz is clear and strong with multiple layers of protection. This pack also comes with three protectors so you can replace them when they get worn out. TiMOVO PET Film Screen Protector Nice, anti-glare matte This film protector adds a layer of protection that's easy to install and easy to replace when it gets scratched. This matte screen protector will also be more comfortable to use for some with an anti-glare finish and a more paperlike texture. Keep in mind though that matte finishes can wear down S Pen tips more quickly. BERSEM Paperfeel Screen Protector Like writing on paper Writing or drawing on a tablet is extremely convenient, but if you're used to paper, you may not like the feel of the glass screen under your S Pen. This PET screen protector is designed to feel like paper when you write or draw on its surface. However, you'll need to stock up on S Pen nibs with this protector.

The Galaxy Tab S8+ is one of the best Android tablets you can buy thanks to a great balance of features and a premium feel, as we found in our review, along with S Pen support. To follow, a healthy ecosystem of accessories such as the best Tab S8+ cases has emerged to help you customize your tablet to your needs. But you'll need a screen protector, too, to keep your screen in pristine condition.

Tempered glass is one of the most popular materials for a screen protector because it replicates the look and feel of Samsung's finish more closely than a plastic film ever could. Still, it has the same weaknesses as the naked screen with the potential for cracking as well as a difficult installation process. The Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a good pick thanks to its alignment tool which takes some of the guesswork out of installation.

A plastic or film screen protector might be a better fit for those looking for a little less glare and some people prefer the feel of the surface compared to glass. The Bersem Paperfeel film for example is designed to feel like paper so that taking notes or drawing with the S Pen feels more natural. It's worth noting that the coarse surface will eat through S Pen nibs more quickly than the glossy screen so you'll want to have a few extras handy.