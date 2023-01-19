Get the best Amazon Fire tablet of 2022 for just $59.99 at Best Buy

If you're on the hunt for a new tablet, we've got the Best Buy deal for you. Right now, the retailer is slashing 40% off (opens in new tab) the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022), a perfectly-balanced device that packs some premium specs into a compact and portable package.

Since the Fire HD 8 only retails for around $99.99, you're looking at a price tag of just $59.99. Considering that we chose this device as the overall best Amazon Fire tablet that money can buy, that's a pretty tempting offer. Now, when we award our "overall best" picks, we typically aren't just looking for cutting-edge specs. Instead, we try to find devices that perfect that delicate balance of high-end performance, user-friendly experience, and of course, great value. The Fire HD 8 (2022) sits comfortably in that Goldilocks zone, coming complete with an improved hexa-core processor, up to 13 hours of battery life, and 32GB of storage that can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. You also get to enjoy the convenience of hands-free Alexa control, and the compact design means it's great for travel.

Get a whopping 40% off the Fire HD 8 (2022) at Best Buy now

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022): $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Head to Best Buy today and you can save a generous 40% on the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022), a device that we selected as the best Amazon Fire tablet of 2022. This device boasts a vibrant 8-inch HD display, Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers (with a 3.5mm audio jack, thank goodness), and hands-free Alexa control. All three color varieties — Black, Denim, and Rose — are included in the deal, so pick the discounted tablet that best fits you.

More tablet deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Dell (opens in new tab)

It's worth noting that Amazon is also selling the Fire HD 8 at the same 40% discount, but we suggest going with Best Buy since they're throwing in four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited with your purchase. It seems a little strange that Best Buy is one-upping the competition by using Amazon's own streaming service, but hey, we're not here to ask questions. We just want the deals.

Now that you've got your hands on a sweet new tablet, protect your purchase with a quality Amazon Fire HD 8 case!