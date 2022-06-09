Best Amazon Fire HD 8 & 8 Plus cases 2022

Amazon's line of Fire tablets are some of the best out, so we made sure to find you the best Fire HD 8 cases around. Amazon's 2020 model brought some nice upgrades to the tablet, so getting a case to make sure it stays protected makes sense. Don't worry! If you're looking for a case for an earlier model of the Fire HD 8, we have those for you here too.

Amazon Fire HD 8 2020 (10th Gen)

The Latest protection available

Amazon's most recent Fire HD 8 tablet is an excellent piece of technology at an amazing price, so getting a case to keep it protected is a great idea. Not only can you find a case that will help your purchase safe, but you can get one that can give it a bit more personality.

That's what the Amazon Mickey No Bad Days case does wonderfully. It gives your tablet protection and extra functionality with its cover that can fold up to prop your tablet up for better viewing. Hopefully, Mickey and Minnie Mouse happy, and sitting on the beach makes you smile.

However, if you are looking for a simple and reliable cover for your new Fire HD 8 tablet, then consider the Fintie Silicone Case. It will keep your tablet safe from accidental drops without adding too much bulk to the device. With textured sides and back, the case will help reduce the chance that your tablet can slide off surfaces to keep your tablet working great for a long time.

8th and 7th Generation

I use my previous generation Fire HD 8 tablet just about every day, whether to watch a show on Amazon Prime, look up a recipe, or surf the net. It's an amazing little device, but as with any tablet, it can easily get broken, which is why you'll want to purchase a quality case for it. I've collected the best cases for the Fire HD 8 tablet so you can determine which one best fits your needs.

Play with Fire

I spent hours comparing different Fire HD 8 cases to determine which were the best. When making my list, I focused on price, overall protection, extra convenience, and color variety. There are plenty of different options out there, so you can find the case that specifically fits your needs for what we consider the best of the Fire tablets.

My favorite case for the Fire HD 8 is the Fintie Tuatara Magic Ring since it not only provides a handle and kickstand but completely covers every side of your tablet for extra protection. The built-in screen protector will prevent scratches from destroying the display, which most other cases don't do. It even comes in a range of colors so you can choose the look you like best.

If you plan on taking your tablet with you just about everywhere, you should consider getting an Official Amazon Fire HD 8 Case. It offers your tablet protection in a slim profile. The cover's ability to fold over and prop up your tablet in a variety of orientations will make watching your favorite shows a snap.