Best Heavy Duty & Kid Cases for Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablets in 2022
By Rebecca Spear , Jeramy Johnson published
The Amazon Fire HD 8 series of tablets are great for the whole family, including the kids. But a tablet isn't inherently kid-friendly on its own, so it's good to grab a durable case, or even one with a handle. These are our favorite cases for all versions of the Fire HD 8 — the 2020 and the 2018 versions. Now you can feel free to hand over your new tablet to the kiddos, or just breathe easier knowing that an accidental drop isn't going to ruin your device.
Cases for Fire HD 8 Tablet (2020) and HD 8 Plus
Amazon has updated the Fire HD 8 for 2020 with a slightly revised form factor, USB-C charging, and wireless charging capabilities (only in the Fire HD 8 Plus). A new design necessitates new cases, and we've rounded up some of the most rugged options below.
MoKo Smart Shell Stand Cover Case
This attractive case as a frosted clear backshell to show off your tablet beneath a rose gold, black, or denim green color. It has a magnetic cover that can wake the device and folds back into a stand.
MoKo Rugged Case for Fire
We have back-to-back MoKo cases, but with good reason! This sturdy case will keep your Fire HD 8 safe from just about any drop, and it includes a built-in kickstand and screen protector.
Amazon Kid-Proof Case
Yes, this case is one of the more expensive ones on this list, and yes, this is essentially the same case you'd get if you just purchased the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition. You know what? Not everyone wants the Kids Edition. If yours is a tablet for the whole family, you can simply put this on when it's junior's turn to play.
Riaour Shock Proof Case
If the previous Amazon case appeals to you, but you don't want to shell out that much money, this is a great option. It has a playful kitten ears design on the handle, and two pop-out feet to help it stand up.
Fintie SIlicone Case
Fintie has been rolling out new versions of this classic design for years, and it works! With raised bumpers and grippable edges, this case is hard to drop; but if you do, you're protected.
Cases for the Fire HD 8 tablet (2018)
These are the best heavy-duty and kid-proof cases for the previous version of the Fire HD 8 tablet (2018). The dimensions of this model are different enough that cases that fit the 2020 HD 8 and HD 8 Plus will not fit this version.
Fintie Case
Fintie's case has a built-in screen protector and a handle/kickstand duo and offers protection from scratches and bumps. It's available in six colors, so you're sure to find something that fits your child's aesthetic preferences.
Amazon Kid-Proof Case
This case comes directly from Amazon itself and is the perfect kiddie complement to your Fire HD 8 tablet. It has a textured, grippable back and raised corners to protect from accidental drops, and it's available in five fresh colors.
Fintie Silicone Case
These affordable and vibrant cases feature a distinctive honeycomb design that protects the Fire HD 8 tablet from bumps and drops. However, if you want that extra bit of peace of mind, you might want to spring for a screen protector as well.
AVAWO Case
This case comes in a variety of colors and features a handle that doubles as a kickstand, making it easier to use and carry. It's made from a dense EVA foam, so in addition to protecting your child's Fire HD 8 tablet from drops or bumps, it's also shockproof.
Best case scenario
The Fire HD 8 is one of the best Android tablets around, and it can be an educational tool or a great source of entertainment for children. But since it is a somewhat expensive device and children are known to be accident-prone, you'll want something that can protect it from inevitable drops and scratches. Some cases include extra features like handles and kickstands, while others don't. There are plenty of different cases out there, so you'll need to determine what design will work best with your child.
For the Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus (2020) tablets, we like the MoKo Smart Shell Stand and Cover Case. It has a refined and elegant look, with a translucent backing to show off the new Fire HD colors, and a magnetic front cover that folds back to become a stand for watching movies or playing games. It's grown-up enough for adults, yet sturdy enough to take the daily abuse that kids can dish out.
For the 2018 edition tablet, we like the Fintie Case since it's made of a durable hard shell while supplying a combination handle and stand. Your child will be able to watch shows hands-free or transport the device around more securely. It's also the only case on our list to provide a built-in screen protector, which will protect further against scratches, dirty fingers, dust, and crumbs. Since it comes in a variety of colors, you can choose your child's favorite look.
Jeramy is proud to help *Keep Austin Weird* and loves hiking in the hill country of central Texas with a breakfast taco in each hand. When he's not writing about smart home gadgets and wearables, he's defending his relationship with his smart voice assistants to his family. You can follow him on Twitter at @jeramyutgw.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.