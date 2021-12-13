Best Heavy Duty & Kid Cases for Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablets in 2022

The Amazon Fire HD 8 series of tablets are great for the whole family, including the kids. But a tablet isn't inherently kid-friendly on its own, so it's good to grab a durable case, or even one with a handle. These are our favorite cases for all versions of the Fire HD 8 — the 2020 and the 2018 versions. Now you can feel free to hand over your new tablet to the kiddos, or just breathe easier knowing that an accidental drop isn't going to ruin your device.

Cases for Fire HD 8 Tablet (2020) and HD 8 Plus

Amazon has updated the Fire HD 8 for 2020 with a slightly revised form factor, USB-C charging, and wireless charging capabilities (only in the Fire HD 8 Plus). A new design necessitates new cases, and we've rounded up some of the most rugged options below.

Best Overall MoKo Smart Shell Stand Cover Case $15 at Amazon This attractive case as a frosted clear backshell to show off your tablet beneath a rose gold, black, or denim green color. It has a magnetic cover that can wake the device and folds back into a stand. Battle-Tested MoKo Rugged Case for Fire $22 at Amazon We have back-to-back MoKo cases, but with good reason! This sturdy case will keep your Fire HD 8 safe from just about any drop, and it includes a built-in kickstand and screen protector. Amazon Approved Amazon Kid-Proof Case $29.99 at Amazon $34.99 at Best Buy $48.69 at Newegg Yes, this case is one of the more expensive ones on this list, and yes, this is essentially the same case you'd get if you just purchased the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition. You know what? Not everyone wants the Kids Edition. If yours is a tablet for the whole family, you can simply put this on when it's junior's turn to play. Kitten Around Riaour Shock Proof Case $14 at Amazon If the previous Amazon case appeals to you, but you don't want to shell out that much money, this is a great option. It has a playful kitten ears design on the handle, and two pop-out feet to help it stand up. Honeycomb Heavyweight Fintie SIlicone Case $14 at Amazon Fintie has been rolling out new versions of this classic design for years, and it works! With raised bumpers and grippable edges, this case is hard to drop; but if you do, you're protected. Back to basics Mission Cables Case $20 at Amazon This case, made explicitly for Amazon, is about as basic as you can get. It's a transparent polycarbonate case that lets the vibrant new colors in the HD 8 line shine through, and it comes with two screen protectors. Not a bad deal!

Cases for the Fire HD 8 tablet (2018)

These are the best heavy-duty and kid-proof cases for the previous version of the Fire HD 8 tablet (2018). The dimensions of this model are different enough that cases that fit the 2020 HD 8 and HD 8 Plus will not fit this version.

Best case scenario

The Fire HD 8 is one of the best Android tablets around, and it can be an educational tool or a great source of entertainment for children. But since it is a somewhat expensive device and children are known to be accident-prone, you'll want something that can protect it from inevitable drops and scratches. Some cases include extra features like handles and kickstands, while others don't. There are plenty of different cases out there, so you'll need to determine what design will work best with your child.

For the Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus (2020) tablets, we like the MoKo Smart Shell Stand and Cover Case. It has a refined and elegant look, with a translucent backing to show off the new Fire HD colors, and a magnetic front cover that folds back to become a stand for watching movies or playing games. It's grown-up enough for adults, yet sturdy enough to take the daily abuse that kids can dish out.

For the 2018 edition tablet, we like the Fintie Case since it's made of a durable hard shell while supplying a combination handle and stand. Your child will be able to watch shows hands-free or transport the device around more securely. It's also the only case on our list to provide a built-in screen protector, which will protect further against scratches, dirty fingers, dust, and crumbs. Since it comes in a variety of colors, you can choose your child's favorite look.