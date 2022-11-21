The Peacock Black Friday deal will get you streaming for just $1 per month

The Black Friday deals have landed and Peacock is getting in on the action with a particularly compelling offer: sign up today and you'll get a year of ad-free streaming for just $0.99 per month. No kidding. Just use the code SAVEBIG (opens in new tab) and the savings are yours.

This means that you could stream all of your favorite NBC series and blockbuster films for an entire year and only pay $12. Plus it's the Peacock Premium plan, so you don't have to worry about ads and you'll get instant access to live sports and next-day airings of NBC shows. You can also cancel your subscription at any time, which means you can sign up and explore Peacock's 80,000+ hours of content for an entire month and cancel when you're ready — and you'll only be down a dollar. Considering that Netflix's comparable Basic plan is $9.99 per month, you're looking at a pretty outstanding deal.

The Black Friday streaming deal expires on November 28th, so you only have a week to sign up. After your first year is over, the subscription will return to its standard $4.99/month price, which still isn't bad considering all the content you get to stream. Keep in mind that this excellent offer from Peacock is only available to new subscribers; existing subscribers will just have to take advantage of one of the other Black Friday deals that are floating around.