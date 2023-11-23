The Fire TV Stick 4K just got a record-smashing 50% discount during Amazon's Black Friday sale

While many TVs have started to include streaming capabilities, they can be slow and unreliable. Luckily, an AmazonFire TV Stick 4K can plug into one of the HDMI ports as a simple upgrade. Thanks to Black Friday deals at Amazon, the Fire TV Stick 4K is half off, down to just $25. Thanks to the voice remote, you’ll also get Alexa support on your TV which can make it easier to control your smart home tech, or just find the right show to stream.

This streaming stick supports 4K resolutions for an ultra-sharp image while streaming from apps like Disney+. Furthermore, Dolby Vision HDR is included so you can make the most of your TV. This is especially important if you’ve upgraded to an OLED or Mini LED TV with dimming. The Streaming Stick 4K also supports Wi-Fi 6 which can give it higher download speeds to help eliminate buffering. It can also help improve the picture in the first few minutes of a show where buffering typically takes place.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 24.99 at Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming sticks you can get with support for 4K HDR with Dolby Vision. You also get Wi-Fi 6, Live Picture-in-Picture support, and an Alexa Voice Remote. Price comparison: $24.99 at Best Buy

Amazon’s ecosystem of devices works well together and to the point, you can even use Amazon Echo speakers for your TV audio with Alexa Home Theater. With a stereo pair, you can get better audio quality than your TV’s built-in speakers. You can even add an Echo Sub for some deep bass. And if your TV supports HDMI ARC, which most TVs from the last few years do, other devices like a PS5 can use the Alexa Home Theater as well.

Even if you don’t need 4K video, the Fire TV Stick 4K is still likely the best Fire TV Stick you can buy. Compared to the standard Fire TV Stick, it has more RAM and a faster CPU for snappier performance. It also has a feature called Live Picture-in-Picture which allows you to check things like the weather or a quick view of one of your cameras without turning off the show you’re watching.