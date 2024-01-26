Score $3,000 off this massive 98-inch smart TV during Best Buy's Super Bowl TV sale
Huge TV, huge savings.
Best Buy has been dropping a lot of great Super Bowl smart TV deals lately, but one particularly compelling discount has just caught my eye. Pick up the massive 98-inch Class S5 Series 4K UHD TV by TCL and you'll instantly save a whopping $3,000 on your purchase, no strings attached and no eligibility requirements whatsoever.
That's a 60% discount on a huge Android TV that delivers ultra crisp and smooth visuals thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate and an AI-powered "Deep Learning" processor with 4K upscaling. You can even skip buying one of the best soundbars, as the TV comes complete with a built-in subwoofer and DTS Virtual:X audio processing. Obviously, a 98-inch set is a pretty big purchase (so to speak), but if that's your sweet spot, this Super Bowl TV deal is going to be tough to beat.
TCL 98" Class S5 Series 4K UHD smart TV:
$4,999.99 $1,999.99 at Best Buy
Whether you're watching the big game or gaming the night away, this 98-inch Class S5 Series smart TV from TCL is an absolute beast of entertainment, coming complete with 4K upscaling, a 120Hz refresh rate, and built-in subwoofers straight out of the box. Gamers will also be particularly happy to learn that the TV comes with a Game Accelerator for lightning-fast performance and three HDMI ports on the back of the unit.
Usually priced around $5,000, this 98-inch TV might have been out of reach for most folks, but thanks to this Super Bowl deal, you can save a whopping $3,000 at Best Buy today.
Need something smaller?
LG 65" Class UQ70 Series 4K UHD smart TV:
$599.99 $399.99 at Best Buy
If 98 inches is too big for your home or you simply can't justify a $2,000 purchase right now, the 65-inch Class UQ70 4K UHD smart TV by LG is one of my favorite alternative picks. For just $400 at Best Buy, you're getting a 65-inch entertainment powerhouse with AI-powered 4K upscaling, HDR10 and HLG support, and a Game Optimizer dashboard.
