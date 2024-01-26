Score $3,000 off this massive 98-inch smart TV during Best Buy's Super Bowl TV sale

Best Buy has been dropping a lot of great Super Bowl smart TV deals lately, but one particularly compelling discount has just caught my eye. Pick up the massive 98-inch Class S5 Series 4K UHD TV by TCL and you'll instantly save a whopping $3,000 on your purchase, no strings attached and no eligibility requirements whatsoever.

TCL 98" Class S5 Series 4K UHD smart TV: $4,999.99 $1,999.99 at Best Buy Whether you're watching the big game or gaming the night away, this 98-inch Class S5 Series smart TV from TCL is an absolute beast of entertainment, coming complete with 4K upscaling, a 120Hz refresh rate, and built-in subwoofers straight out of the box. Gamers will also be particularly happy to learn that the TV comes with a Game Accelerator for lightning-fast performance and three HDMI ports on the back of the unit. Usually priced around $5,000, this 98-inch TV might have been out of reach for most folks, but thanks to this Super Bowl deal, you can save a whopping $3,000 at Best Buy today.

Need something smaller?