Super Bowl TV deals have landed at Best Buy — get up to $3,000 off Samsung, TCL, and more

It's hard to believe that it's that time of year again, but if you're looking to upgrade the home theater ahead of Super Bowl LVII on February 11th, we've got all the best smart TV deals from Best Buy collected below.

Everything from super-basic $70 models to premium beasts of entertainment are on sale, so no matter your budget, we've got you covered with recommendations ahead of the big game. The full list of Best Buy smart TV deals is pretty extensive, so if you'd rather not scroll through an endless list of products, we've used our years of experience to hand-pick the top five TVs we'd recommend based on size, specs, and good old-fashioned bang for the buck.

Top 5 best Super Bowl smart TV deals at Best Buy now

1. Samsung 70" Class Q60C QLED smart TV: $1,199.99 $999.99 at Best Buy Currently $200 off at Best Buy during the smart TV sale, the 70-inch Class Q60C TV from Samsung uses the AI-powered Quantum Processor Lite to upscale all of your favorite content to 4K in real time, plus you get Object Tracking Sound and a Motion Xcelerator feature that reduces blur.

2. Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Fire TV: $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy If you just want something dirt cheap and simple, look no further than this 24-inch Insignia F20 Series Fire TV. The F20 series may not have the bells and whistles found on other TVs on this list, but you'll get decent 720p resolution, three HDMI ports, and instant access to all your favorite streaming services. Best Buy will even hook you up with three months of Apple TV Plus and 30 days of FuboTV for free. If 24 inches is simply too small for your needs (understandable), you can go up a few sizes and still save a good bit of cash.

3. TCL 98" Class S5 S-Class 4K UHD smart TV: $4,999.99 $1,999.99 at Best Buy Need a larger TV for your space? Best Buy is currently slashing a ridiculous $3,000 off the price of the 98-inch Class S5 smart TV from TCL, an absolute beast of entertainment that boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution with an AI-powered image optimizer, a butter-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and built-in subwoofer speakers. If you're planning to have folks over for a Super Bowl party, this 98-inch monster is going to be tough to beat.

4. Samsung 85" Class TU690T Crystal UHD 4K smart TV: $1,299.99 $799.99 at Best Buy Thanks to 4K UHD upscaling and Samsung's proprietary Crystal Processor, the Class TU690T delivers consistently vibrant and immersive visuals, no matter what you're watching. During Best Buy's smart TV sale, you can save a whopping $500 on the 85-inch model, no strings attached.

5. TCL 65" Class Q5 Series 4K UHD Google TV: $599.99 $399.99 at Best Buy A 65-inch 4K TV for only 400 bucks? Say no more. The Q5 Series from TCL is no slouch either, coming complete with motion enhancement technology, a game optimizer mode, and HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision support so you always get vibrant, lifelike images.

Honorable mention