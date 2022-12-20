Last-minute Christmas deal slashes a whopping $730 off the LG A2 OLED smart TV at Best Buy

We all know that December is deal season, but you might be surprised to learn that Best Buy has led the pack week after week with some of the best offers we've seen all year, leaving competitors like Amazon and Walmart in the dust. They've achieved this through a series of great flash deals, super short-term discounts that disappear as quickly as they arrive. For example, check out this offer that slashes a jaw-dropping $730 off (opens in new tab) the price of the 48-inch LG OLED A2 Series smart TV. That's a discount of over 50% and truly one of the best smart TV deals on the web today.

The 48-inch version of the smart TV typically retails for around $1,299.99, so this discount sends it crashing down to the much-more-reasonable price tag of $569.99. That makes the A2 one of the cheapest OLED TVs on the market, plus you get all of the premium specs contained therein. I'm talking about a sleek, ultra-thin bezel design, outstanding picture quality, and a hands-free LG Magic Remote. You'll also get to enjoy the power of the α7 Gen5 AI Processor, which intelligently adjusts your sound and picture in real time so you're always viewing content the way it was intended.

Get $730 off this LG OLED TV, just in time for Christmas

(opens in new tab) LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED smart TV: $1,299.99 $569.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) No, that's not a typo. Head to Best Buy now and you can save a whopping $730 on this 48-inch OLED smart TV from LG. This entertainment powerhouse uses Dynamic Tone Mapping, Dolby Vision IQ/Atmos, and LG's α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K to deliver consistently great picture and sound no matter what you're watching. To make the deal even sweeter, Best Buy is even throwing in three FREE months of Apple TV Plus. Place the order today and Best Buy is saying that it'll arrive by Christmas. If you're still nervous, however, you can always buy the TV online and select in-store pick-up if you have a Best Buy nearby.

If you're trying to complete your Christmas shopping before it's too late, the Best Buy Last Chance Christmas sale is probably your best bet. As we already stated above, many of these last-minute offers could expire at any time, so keep that in mind while you peruse the list! Happy hunting!