Amazon deal alert: This LG OLED TV is the lowest price it's ever been

If you're on the hunt for a last-minute Father's Day gift, maybe this Amazon deal will do the trick. For a limited time, the retail giant is heavily discounting their gamer-friendly LG OLED C1 Series TVs, with all sizes seeing record or near-record low prices. It's a pretty remarkable sale, especially since you're looking at a flagship device that we once called "the best TV for the PS5".

The 83-inch version, for instance, is currently $2,000 off (opens in new tab), which is a massive chunk of change and a considerable drop from any other time it's been on sale. On the other end of the spectrum, the smallest model — which is a still-decent 48 inches — is currently breaking its own record with a whopping 40% discount (opens in new tab). These are the lowest prices that you can expect to see on these TVs until Prime Day rolls around, so I'd jump at the opportunity if you're trying to upgrade your home theater.

The C1 Series received rave reviews for its Game Optimizer mode and stunning OLED display, while built-in Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility makes hands-free control a breeze. Powered by an A9 Gen4 AI Processor that automatically adjusts sound and picture, the smart TVs also boast a nearly paper-thin construction with thin bezels to maximize the screen space. Scroll down for a link to the deal, and take a look at our list of the best Android TVs if the C1 Series isn't doing it for you.

Amazon deal of the day

(opens in new tab) LG OLED C1 Series 83" Smart TV: $5,999.99 $3,996.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Father's Day is only a few days away, so why not impress your tech-savvy dad with this gorgeous 83-inch OLED TV from LG? Boasting impressive gaming specs that earned it a top spot on our list of the best TVs for the PS5 (opens in new tab), the C1 Series also features a 120Hz refresh rate, Cinema HDR, and Dolby Vision IQ / Atmos for a truly immersive viewing experience. Right now, the 83-inch version is $2,000 off, which is a new record low for the premium TV.

More sizes