Even though we're in the height of summer and the focus is on Prime Day, you might want to spare a thought for the holiday season and start using today's deals to squirrel away some stocking stuffers for friends and family.

There are so many things on offer, from Chromebook deals to smartwatch sales, so it can be hard to narrow everything down to just giftable tech items. Worry not, though, as we've done that hard work for you. Check out our collection of the best stocking-stuffer deals you can pick up right now.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Amazon Devices

Echo Dot 3rd Gen Cropped

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | $20 off

Despite no longer being the newest model, Amazon's 3rd-gen Echo Dot is still a more than capable smart speaker and its diminutive size makes it perfect for placing in multiple spots around the home. It's 50% off for Prime Day so you can afford to gift everyone in your family one this holiday season.

$19.99 at Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) | $25 off

Want Amazon's latest Echo Dot? It's also 50% off this Prime Day and just $5 more than the previous-gen model. It features a new spherical design, an improved speaker, and an environmentally friendly build. There's no guarantee it will drop this low again near the holidays.

$24.99 at Amazon
Amazon Fire Tv Stick 2021 Render

Amazon Fire TV Stick | $17 off

Pretty much everyone is signed up to at least one streaming service these days and their experience would probably be improved by using a Fire TV Stick than the software on their smart TV. At $23, the new Fire TV Stick is a great gift for friends and family who would benefit from a streaming upgrade.

$22.99 at Amazon
Fire Hd 8 2020 Colors

Amazon Fire HD 8 | $45 off

Amazon's mid-size Fire HD 8 tablet is a superb offering at just $45. That's 50% off for an incredible device that is perfectly capable of handling day-to-day tablet needs like web browsing, watching movies, and playing games. As well as a HD display, it also has Dolby Atmos speakers.

$44.99 at Amazon
Echo Auto

Amazon Echo Auto | $35 off

If you know someone who has Alexa in every room of the house, the next logical step is to get them an Alexa device for the car. With a huge 70% off the Echo Auto for Prime members and a new all-time low price, there's never been a better time than right now to snag this gift.

$14.99 at Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon Kindle | $35 off

If the bookworm in your life has yet to make the move to digital books, a 39% discount on the entry-level Kindle might be just the ticket. It can hold thousands of books and audiobooks and even features a backlight for reading in low-light settings.

$54.99 at Amazon

Smart Home

Govee Strip Lights

Govee LED Strip Lights | Up to 30% off

LED strip lights are an affordable way to jazz up any room and, with prices from under $10, they make great gifts for friends and family. The Prime Day sale has remote control lights, Alexa-enabled models, smart light bulbs, and more so you can stock up now.

From $9.79 at Amazon
Eufy Solo Indoor Cam

Eufy Indoor Cam 2K Pan & Tilt | $16 off

The worst kind of gift is one that comes with a subscription which is exactly why, if you're going to buy someone a security cam, it should be from the subscription-free Eufy brand. This single 2K camera also doesn't require an expensive hub to operate.

$35.99 at Amazon
Chamberlain Myq

Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $13 off + $40 Amazon credit

Ok, so this is probably one you'll want to buy yourself as the $40 credit promotion ends before Christmas but this is a super popular smart garage door opener that is down to an all-time low price making it a noteworthy deal in its own right.

$16.98 at Amazon

Electronics

Jabra Elite 65t

Jabra Elite 65t | $33 off

At under $50, Jabra's Elite 65t make for an awesome true wireless earbud pickup for you or anyone else in your family. Though the yare no longer the top-of-the-line model, they're water-resistant, feature customizable sound, and last for up to 15 hours with the included charging case.

$47.49 at Amazon
Sandisk Extreme 128GB MicroSD Card Render

SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSD card | $4 off

While it's only a few bucks off, it's always a good idea to save on extra storage. Help a family member backup some more photos or add some more space to their Nintendo Switch for more games. MicroSD cards are useful for so many things and are a cheap gift option.

$19.89 at Amazon
Anker 10w Max Powerwave Pad Charger

Anker PowerWave Pad | $8 off

With the proliferation of wireless charging, most phones can now charge up sans cable. Do your firends and family have wireless chargers yet? If not, they will be hugely impressed by Anker's 10W charger and they don't have to know you only spent $8 on it.

$7.99 at Amazon
Razer Deathadder Essential

Razer DeathAdder Essential | $30 off

If you know someone just getting started in PC gaming, this budget Razer mouse down to only $20 is a bargain pickup at 60% off. Despite being cheap, it includes a high-precision 6400 DPI optical sensor with on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment and durable mechanical switches.

$19.99 at Amazon
Doss Soundbox

DOSS SoundBox Touch portable speaker | $8 off

Picture the scene when your family member unboxes this surprisingly loud portable Bluetooth speaker on Christmas day and immediately starts blasting holiday tunes. That could be your future if you buy this speaker at 30% and save it for gifting.

$19.59 at Amazon

Health & Fitness

Fitbit Ace 2 Purple

Fitbit Ace 2 | $40 off

As adults, we are now well used to using smartwatches and fitness trackers in order to help us stay active but it turns out kids also love tracking steps and active minutes. The Fitbit Ace 2 is a child-friendly fitness tracker that is built to withstand a beating. It's down to a new low price today.

$29.99 at Amazon
Fitbit Inspire 2 Black Rose

Fitbit Inspire 2 | $43 off

You or a family member could get started in the world of Fitbit activity and sleep tracking or upgrade from an old, outdated device to the Fitbit Inspire 2 while saving a cool 40% off the regular price for Prime Day.

$56.99 at Amazon
23andme DNA Test

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service | $100 off

Ancestry test kits always go down well as a good tangentially tech-related gift option and this Health + Ancestry kit from 23andme is half off at $99 today. It includes over 125 reports from just a saliva sample.

$99 at Amazon

Of course, with hundreds of thousands of Prime Day deals, there are many more opportunities to snap up some stocking stuffers while the sale is still running. Your future self will thank you come the holidays!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

These are the best cases to protect your TCL 10 Pro
Don't be stupid — get a case

These are the best cases to protect your TCL 10 Pro

Whether you want to deck out your brand new TCL 10 Pro or you need to replace a ratty old cover, getting a new phone case is the solution. These are the best cases that you can get for your TCL 10 Pro right now.