Even though we're in the height of summer and the focus is on Prime Day, you might want to spare a thought for the holiday season and start using today's deals to squirrel away some stocking stuffers for friends and family.
There are so many things on offer, from Chromebook deals to smartwatch sales, so it can be hard to narrow everything down to just giftable tech items. Worry not, though, as we've done that hard work for you. Check out our collection of the best stocking-stuffer deals you can pick up right now.
Amazon Devices
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | $20 off
Despite no longer being the newest model, Amazon's 3rd-gen Echo Dot is still a more than capable smart speaker and its diminutive size makes it perfect for placing in multiple spots around the home. It's 50% off for Prime Day so you can afford to gift everyone in your family one this holiday season.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) | $25 off
Want Amazon's latest Echo Dot? It's also 50% off this Prime Day and just $5 more than the previous-gen model. It features a new spherical design, an improved speaker, and an environmentally friendly build. There's no guarantee it will drop this low again near the holidays.
Amazon Fire TV Stick | $17 off
Pretty much everyone is signed up to at least one streaming service these days and their experience would probably be improved by using a Fire TV Stick than the software on their smart TV. At $23, the new Fire TV Stick is a great gift for friends and family who would benefit from a streaming upgrade.
Amazon Fire HD 8 | $45 off
Amazon's mid-size Fire HD 8 tablet is a superb offering at just $45. That's 50% off for an incredible device that is perfectly capable of handling day-to-day tablet needs like web browsing, watching movies, and playing games. As well as a HD display, it also has Dolby Atmos speakers.
Amazon Echo Auto | $35 off
If you know someone who has Alexa in every room of the house, the next logical step is to get them an Alexa device for the car. With a huge 70% off the Echo Auto for Prime members and a new all-time low price, there's never been a better time than right now to snag this gift.
Amazon Kindle | $35 off
If the bookworm in your life has yet to make the move to digital books, a 39% discount on the entry-level Kindle might be just the ticket. It can hold thousands of books and audiobooks and even features a backlight for reading in low-light settings.
Smart Home
Govee LED Strip Lights | Up to 30% off
LED strip lights are an affordable way to jazz up any room and, with prices from under $10, they make great gifts for friends and family. The Prime Day sale has remote control lights, Alexa-enabled models, smart light bulbs, and more so you can stock up now.
Eufy Indoor Cam 2K Pan & Tilt | $16 off
The worst kind of gift is one that comes with a subscription which is exactly why, if you're going to buy someone a security cam, it should be from the subscription-free Eufy brand. This single 2K camera also doesn't require an expensive hub to operate.
Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $13 off + $40 Amazon credit
Ok, so this is probably one you'll want to buy yourself as the $40 credit promotion ends before Christmas but this is a super popular smart garage door opener that is down to an all-time low price making it a noteworthy deal in its own right.
Electronics
Jabra Elite 65t | $33 off
At under $50, Jabra's Elite 65t make for an awesome true wireless earbud pickup for you or anyone else in your family. Though the yare no longer the top-of-the-line model, they're water-resistant, feature customizable sound, and last for up to 15 hours with the included charging case.
SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSD card | $4 off
While it's only a few bucks off, it's always a good idea to save on extra storage. Help a family member backup some more photos or add some more space to their Nintendo Switch for more games. MicroSD cards are useful for so many things and are a cheap gift option.
Anker PowerWave Pad | $8 off
With the proliferation of wireless charging, most phones can now charge up sans cable. Do your firends and family have wireless chargers yet? If not, they will be hugely impressed by Anker's 10W charger and they don't have to know you only spent $8 on it.
Razer DeathAdder Essential | $30 off
If you know someone just getting started in PC gaming, this budget Razer mouse down to only $20 is a bargain pickup at 60% off. Despite being cheap, it includes a high-precision 6400 DPI optical sensor with on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment and durable mechanical switches.
DOSS SoundBox Touch portable speaker | $8 off
Picture the scene when your family member unboxes this surprisingly loud portable Bluetooth speaker on Christmas day and immediately starts blasting holiday tunes. That could be your future if you buy this speaker at 30% and save it for gifting.
Health & Fitness
Fitbit Ace 2 | $40 off
As adults, we are now well used to using smartwatches and fitness trackers in order to help us stay active but it turns out kids also love tracking steps and active minutes. The Fitbit Ace 2 is a child-friendly fitness tracker that is built to withstand a beating. It's down to a new low price today.
Fitbit Inspire 2 | $43 off
You or a family member could get started in the world of Fitbit activity and sleep tracking or upgrade from an old, outdated device to the Fitbit Inspire 2 while saving a cool 40% off the regular price for Prime Day.
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service | $100 off
Ancestry test kits always go down well as a good tangentially tech-related gift option and this Health + Ancestry kit from 23andme is half off at $99 today. It includes over 125 reports from just a saliva sample.
Of course, with hundreds of thousands of Prime Day deals, there are many more opportunities to snap up some stocking stuffers while the sale is still running. Your future self will thank you come the holidays!
