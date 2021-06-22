Even though we're in the height of summer and the focus is on Prime Day, you might want to spare a thought for the holiday season and start using today's deals to squirrel away some stocking stuffers for friends and family.

There are so many things on offer, from Chromebook deals to smartwatch sales, so it can be hard to narrow everything down to just giftable tech items. Worry not, though, as we've done that hard work for you. Check out our collection of the best stocking-stuffer deals you can pick up right now.

Amazon Devices

Of course, with hundreds of thousands of Prime Day deals, there are many more opportunities to snap up some stocking stuffers while the sale is still running. Your future self will thank you come the holidays!