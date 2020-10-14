Prime Day is sending deals flying left and right, and while there are plenty of offers worth your attention, one deal you do not want to miss is for the Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Earbuds, bringing them down to one of their best prices ever. For a limited time, you can grab these in-ear wireless earbuds on sale for only $39.99 in Deep Red or Olive. That's $45 off their original price of $85, though they're more commonly found selling around $60 these days.
Unlike most Prime Day deals, you won't need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag this discount. Howerver, you can start a free 30-day trial if you want to score access to the Prime Day exclusive discounts as well as free two-day shipping on your Amazon orders and more.
The Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Earbuds feature sweat and water resistance so you can take them to the gym or out for a run in the rain. Plus, a charging case is included with the purchase to keep them powered for up to 16 hours on-the-go.
Skullcandy's Indy True Wireless Earbuds are equipped with removable stability ear gels to help ensure a secure fit for your ears. They feature IP55 sweat, water, and dust resistance so you can take them out in the rain or to the gym without worrying about ruining them. There are also built-in touch controls that let you answer calls, switch songs, or adjust the volume of what you're listening to with ease. The integrated microphone also features noise reduction to help you be heard more clearly during calls.
These earbuds can last for up to 4 hours on a single charge, though they also come with a charging case that's able to power them up for an additional 12 hours. That gives you 16 total hours of listening time while you're away from home. You'll be hard-pressed to find earbuds this dependable at a price this low.
