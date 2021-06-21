Choosing between the Eero 6 and Eero 6 Pro was pretty simple before, as the extra price of the Eero 6 Pro only makes sense if you need 1200Mbps speeds in large homes. If you're in an average-sized home or an apartment — that's 1,500sqft or less — one Eero 6 router is all you'll need to get the fastest Wi-Fi speeds you've ever experienced. That means a huge upgrade for quite a bit less than $100!

Wi-Fi 6 is one of the biggest upgrades ever for home networks, and Prime Day is finally making the upgrade an affordable one. It makes sense that Amazon's own Eero brand of routers would be the very best Wi-Fi 6 router deal you'll find on Prime Day, and picking up a duo Eero 6 pack is now the same cost of a single Eero 6 on any other day of the year.

Blanket your home in blazing-fast Wi-Fi 6 coverage without all the added expense or fuss of other systems. This Prime Day deal covers homes up to 1,500sqft in size with speeds up to 1200Mbps.

Wi-Fi 6 isn't just about speed though, it's also about the number of connected devices. The Eero 6 can support more than 75 devices on the same network simultaneously, intelligently routing and prioritizing the signal for each device based on advanced technology found in the Wi-Fi 6 standard. Given that modern homes often have dozens of devices online at any given point in time — including all those little IoT devices like video doorbells and cameras — it's more important than ever to have a router that can handle multiple bands and keep network congestion at bay.

Eero 6 is powered by eero's excellent software, which is easily and quickly managed via the Eero app. On top of making network setup and management easier than ever, an Eero Secure subscription will add automatic threat detection, ad blocking, and safe search to your network for only $3 per month. That's far more than most routers offer, and it's made easy as pie through the app. You'll also have access to VIP customer support with that subscription, but if you opt out of that subscription, know that Eero still offers free customer service 24/7.

In addition to connecting your Wi-Fi devices, Eero 6 connects the best Zigbee devices since it acts as a Zigbee smart home hub. That means you can ditch your existing Zigbee hub — or hubs — and free up an extra outlet or so. Since Eero 6 updates automatically, it also means that it might be a more secure Zigbee hub than what you might already own.

The caveat here is that, if you want to expand your system later, Eero 6 uses the 5GHz band to connect mesh nodes together. Technobabble aside, that means that the 5GHz band is shared between routers and devices, which lowers the overall speed of the network as it expands the range. That's a bummer, no doubt, but the 500Mbps speeds afforded by a full Eero 6 mesh network are still probably faster than whatever you're upgrading from. Eero 6 Pro expands without this speed loss, but that one isn't on sale for Prime Day and there are faster options available in that price range, anyway.

In summation, if your home is 1,500sqft or less, there's no way to get better Wi-Fi 6 coverage for a better price than with Eero 6.

Eero 6 + Extender So long as you don't mind a reduction in speed from 1200Mbps to 500Mbps, this Eero 6 double pack is available at a steep discount for Prime Day. That's the same price that the Eero 6 usually costs on its own, but now you get a free network extender thanks to Prime Day. $129 at Amazon