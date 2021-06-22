The Amazon-owned Eero 6 mesh system is the single best mesh router deal on Prime Day thanks to its focus on user-friendly software and great smart home integration. This Amazon device deal works great with other Amazon devices thanks to Alexa integration but is also Homekit-enabled for Apple Home users. And if you're piecing together the perfect smart home, a built-in Zigbee hub means one less thing to plug in and keep track of. This deal, which includes a router and an extender, gets you $70 off the normal price, meaning you can get started with your first mesh for just $129. To put that in perspective, the Eero 6 router alone normally costs $129 so if you've been waiting for the right time to buy an Eero, this is like getting the extender for free.

