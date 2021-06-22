The Amazon-owned Eero 6 mesh system is the single best mesh router deal on Prime Day thanks to its focus on user-friendly software and great smart home integration. This Amazon device deal works great with other Amazon devices thanks to Alexa integration but is also Homekit-enabled for Apple Home users. And if you're piecing together the perfect smart home, a built-in Zigbee hub means one less thing to plug in and keep track of.
This deal, which includes a router and an extender, gets you $70 off the normal price, meaning you can get started with your first mesh for just $129. To put that in perspective, the Eero 6 router alone normally costs $129 so if you've been waiting for the right time to buy an Eero, this is like getting the extender for free.
Eero 6 is a compact Wi-Fi 6 router with dual-band AX1800 speeds. When used as a mesh, these speeds are ideal for internet connections up to 500Mbps, which is plenty for just about anything including 4K streaming, The extender has just one wire to connect it to power making it easy to place out of sight. If your interior decorating doesn't call for antennas and wires, it's a great solution.
The Eero 6 router and extender each are under 4 inches wide and only 2.4 inches tall. You'll want to leave some breathing room above to make sure it doesn't overheat but it's not hard to integrate into a shelf. A plastic picture frame placed in front of and leaning slightly over the Eero 6 extender can nearly obscure the device without any significant performance reduction.
If your old router already gives you coverage in the remote parts of your house but the speeds are inconsistent, a mesh can help. Your router talks to your devices to deliver coverage but your devices must also talk back. This is especially important for devices like cameras that need to send a fairly large amount of data constantly to your router. With a mesh, these devices can connect to a node located much closer and the mesh will take care of directing that data where it needs to go.
The Eero 6 router only has one open Ethernet port for wired devices and the extender has none. If you need Ethernet ports on your mesh node, you can simply use another Eero 6 router as a node. Furthermore, you can connect an Ethernet switch to the router if you already have Ethernet wiring in place.
Eero is set up with an app on Android or iOS and you will need an Eero account. You don't need to pay for anything in the app unless you want to and features like remote management make the trouble worth it for a lot of people, especially parents that want to keep an eye on network activity when they aren't home. The app and its features are the major reasons the Eero 6 has earned its place as one of the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers.
Eero also has one of the most complete software solutions of any mesh system with Eero Secure, Alexa compatibility, and it's even Apple Homekit enabled. Eero Secure is an optional subscription plan that can give you antivirus protection and great parental controls if you want them.
