Today as part of Amazon's "Holiday Dash" daily deals event, Yi Technology has a sale on a multiple of home security cameras taking up to 38% off the prices. Some of these cameras have never been as low as they are today, and these drops are only good through the end of the day as Amazon will replace them with a whole new set of deals by tomorrow. You can save on individual cameras, packaged cameras, and even a dash cam for your car. Get them all for super low prices as nothing is priced above $65 in this sale.

Save today Yi indoor and outdoor security cameras and dash cams The deals include individual cameras as low as $35, packages of up to 4 cameras you can place around your house, and cams that are good for both indoor and outdoor use. There's even a Yi 1080p dash cam on sale for $42. Up to 38% off See at Amazon

Before you make your purchase, you'll just have to decide exactly what sort of security camera you need. Are you looking to protect the inside or the outside of your home? Do you need one camera or four? Are you more interested in protecting your car? Maybe all of the above? That's the great thing about choices in a sale like this. Whatever you need, whatever you want, you can save big money.

For example, the Yi Nightscape dash cam is down to $42.19 today only. This dash cam normally sells for around $70. Heck the last deal we shared on it was when it had dropped to just $60. Today's price blows that one out of the water.

It's a powerful dash cam, too. It records in 1080p video, includes Sony's STARVIS imaging sensor for clear footage, and it works completely battery free, which means it can operate even in more extreme temperatores.

You could also get four Yi home security cameras for just $62.30 altogether. This four pack normally goes for $89, and today's deal matches its lowest price. With 24/7 recording, 112-degree wide angle lenses, and 1080p resolution, you can set these cameras up all around your home. They have night vision, two-way audio, and activity alerts so you'll always know what's going on at home.

Check out the rest of your options while these cameras are still on sale.