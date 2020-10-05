If you didn't quite get your spring cleaning done this year, you ought to snag a robot vacuum deal to help you out. Today's pre-Prime Day sale on the Roborock S4 Smart Robot Vacuum at Amazon is not one to be missed. The smart vacuum cleaner is on sale for $299.99 there which is the lowest we've ever seen it go at $100 off.

Suck up the savings Roborock S4 Robot Vacuum The Roborock S4 lets you control it using an app on your phone, so you can get the house cleaned even while you're busy and away from home. It cleans for up to 150 minutes at a time and is available at a $100 discount right now. $299.99 $399.99 $100 off See at Amazon

Roborock's smart S4 robotic vacuum cleaner features a high-precision laser navigation system that scans the rooms in your home to create a real-time map that's extremely accurate. Its 2000Pa suction is powerful enough to pick up AA batteries, so you'll want to be careful what you're vacuuming over. It picks up dirt, dust, and pet hair with ease, though it's not recommended for use on high-pile carpets.

With the Roborock app, you'll be able to control this smart robotic vacuum cleaner even while you're away from home. Simply use the app on your smartphone or tablet to clean, set areas for the vacuum to stay away from, and more. The vacuum cleaner's large 5200mAh battery lets it clean for over 150 minutes on a single charge, but the best part about it is that whenever the battery is dead, the robot vacuum returns to its charging base all on its own so you never end up stepping on a dead robot in the middle of a messy floor.

Shipping at Amazon is free on orders over $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum, along with access to Prime perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.