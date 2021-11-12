Last year, the best Black Friday Fitbit deals mostly topped out at about $50 off on the best brands. With these latest deals on the Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Sense, we're already matching that number in the weeks leading up to the main deals event. If you've been thinking of buying one of the best fitness trackers as a holiday gift or to get a jump-start on your 2022 fitness goals, our number one pick across all exercise brands is the Fitbit Charge 5. At full price it's a bit expensive, but it's currently $50 off on all major storefronts.

Fitbit Charge 5 Fitbit didn't leave anything out of the Charge 5. It has 5ATM water resistance, a week of battery life, NFC for tap-to-pay, onboard GPS, HRM, ECG and EDA health sensors, and all the Fitbit software features you love. It's perfect if you want a device that you'll barely feel on your wrist while running, but still looks readable in direct sunlight. $129 at Amazon

$129 at Best Buy

Currently, the largest price cut is on the Fitbit Sense, which you can snag off of Amazon for $70 off or Walmart for $100 off. That still leaves a hefty price tag, but it makes Fitbit's most premium smartwatch more attainable for mere mortals.

Fitbit Sense The Fitbit Sense packs in every sensor under the sun, from electrodermal activity (stress) to temperature, blood oxygen to an ECG to check for irregular heartbeats. It's great for fitness, but even better as a total health monitoring platform squeezed into a lightweight smartwatch. $230 at Amazon

$200 at Walmart

For a smartwatch that's much more affordable, check out the Fitbit Versa 2. It has all the essentials you need in a fitness device for a reasonable price. You can hold out for a deal on the upgraded Versa 3 for onboard GPS and Google Assistant, but it very likely won't ever fall so low in price as this.

Fitbit Versa 2 The Fitbit Versa 2 is a budget option (especially during Black Friday) that belies its price in looks and quality. It has a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, music storage, a mic for calls and Alexa commands, waterproofing, and NFC. Despite being two years old at this point, it still performs like a relatively new wearable. $119 at Amazon

$120 at Best Buy

Last but not least, true bargain hunters will want to check out the Fitbit Luxe. It's a lifestyle fitness tracker that looks sleek and petite on any wrist, and thanks to Black Friday, it's also under $100 for the time being.

Fitbit Luxe As the name implies, this is a deluxe wearable in miniature form. It has a 5-day battery life (unless you use the always-on display), HRM, VO2, SPO2, Active Zone Minutes, and detailed health metrics. It's not as advanced as the lighter Charge 5, but it has the essentials at a lower price. $100 at Best Buy