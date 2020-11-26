We saw a similar tablet-wide sale at Amazon over Prime Day, and even though that was only a little over a month ago today's sale is actually even better. The Fire HD 8 tablets are actually $5 cheaper than a sale that already featured a brand new low on this gear when it launched at the time.

We've seen a lot of stuff drop in price on Amazon already. A lot of fancy Amazon tech. Did you think Amazon was done? Of course not! Now is the time to get yourself a brand new Amazon Fire tablet because there's several versions on sale! You can get the Amazon Fire 7 tablet for just $39.99 or take $35 off the Fire HD 8 or Fire HD 8 Plus , bringing their prices down to $54.99 and $74.99 respectively. If you need more storage or a different color, be sure to check out all the options because Amazon tends to bring all the prices down together.

Pick between the Fire 7, Fire HD 8, or Fire HD 8 Plus and get huge discounts no matter which option you go with. These tablets Include an all-day battery life, microSD for increased storage, and Amazon Alexa.

The Fire 7 tablet has an IPS display and a default of 16GB storage that can be upgraded up to 512GB with a microSD card. It has a battery that can last for up to 7 hours of reading, watching videos, or even listening to music. It also gives you easy access to Amazon Alexa. Plus the 2MP front and rear-facing cameras can record video in 720p.

The latest edition of Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet brings the iterative updates that you'd expect from a new model. It features up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life, an 8-inch HD display, a 2.0GHz quad-core processor, and 2GB RAM. It also has microSD support up to 1TB, so you can expand your storage whether you go with 32GB or 64GB. The 8-inch device also got USB-C fast charging for the first time, includes hands-free access to Amazon Alexa, and a Game Mode.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is an all-new device that brings with it wireless charging support and a new Wireless Charging Dock. With that accessory, the device essentially transforms into an Echo Show smart display that can show you the news or weather, play a song, call a family member, control your smart thermostat, and more.

We called the new Fire HD 8 a "no-brainer upgrade" in our in-depth review so you really want to grab one today at a discount. We also compared the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus to help you understand the subtle differences and decide which is the right version for you.