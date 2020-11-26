We've seen a lot of stuff drop in price on Amazon already. A lot of fancy Amazon tech. Did you think Amazon was done? Of course not! Now is the time to get yourself a brand new Amazon Fire tablet because there's several versions on sale! You can get the Amazon Fire 7 tablet for just $39.99 or take $35 off the Fire HD 8 or Fire HD 8 Plus, bringing their prices down to $54.99 and $74.99 respectively. If you need more storage or a different color, be sure to check out all the options because Amazon tends to bring all the prices down together.
We saw a similar tablet-wide sale at Amazon over Prime Day, and even though that was only a little over a month ago today's sale is actually even better. The Fire HD 8 tablets are actually $5 cheaper than a sale that already featured a brand new low on this gear when it launched at the time.
Amazon Fire tablets | Up to $35 off
Pick between the Fire 7, Fire HD 8, or Fire HD 8 Plus and get huge discounts no matter which option you go with. These tablets Include an all-day battery life, microSD for increased storage, and Amazon Alexa.
The Fire 7 tablet has an IPS display and a default of 16GB storage that can be upgraded up to 512GB with a microSD card. It has a battery that can last for up to 7 hours of reading, watching videos, or even listening to music. It also gives you easy access to Amazon Alexa. Plus the 2MP front and rear-facing cameras can record video in 720p.
The latest edition of Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet brings the iterative updates that you'd expect from a new model. It features up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life, an 8-inch HD display, a 2.0GHz quad-core processor, and 2GB RAM. It also has microSD support up to 1TB, so you can expand your storage whether you go with 32GB or 64GB. The 8-inch device also got USB-C fast charging for the first time, includes hands-free access to Amazon Alexa, and a Game Mode.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is an all-new device that brings with it wireless charging support and a new Wireless Charging Dock. With that accessory, the device essentially transforms into an Echo Show smart display that can show you the news or weather, play a song, call a family member, control your smart thermostat, and more.
We called the new Fire HD 8 a "no-brainer upgrade" in our in-depth review so you really want to grab one today at a discount. We also compared the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus to help you understand the subtle differences and decide which is the right version for you.
