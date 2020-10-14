Hey, you might not have noticed based on the hundreds of posts we've written about it, but right now is Prime Day. And Prime Day is a great day for buying an Amazon device. We've already seen huge deals on the Fire HD 8 tablets and the Fire HD 10. We've even seen a crazy good deal on the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet.

Well, now the regular Amazon Fire 7 tablet has decided to join in on the fun with a Prime Day discount down to $39.99. That's a $10 discount off the regular price, which is pretty nice considering how affordable the Fire 7 already is. It's definitely one of the best prices we've seen for this tablet. All the different variations are on sale as well, so you could upgrade to the 32GB version and still save $10 off the price or go with the ad-free version. Pick your favorite color while you're at it.

Prime savings Amazon Fire 7 16GB tablet The basic version has 16GB storage and is supported by ads. Upgrade to ad-free or bump the storage to 32GB and still save. Has a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, front and rear 720p webcams, and a battery life that gives you up to 7 hours. $39.99 $50.00 $10 off See at Amazon

The Fire 7 tablet has a seven-inch IPS display. It's great for reading, watching videos, browsing the internet, and more. It has a battery that's strong enough to last for up to seven hours, so you can get plenty of entertainment in there before needing to recharge.

Whether you choose to go with the 16GB onboard storage or upgrade to 32GB, the tablet also has a microSD card reader so you can expand your storage that way. Other specifications include a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, and 2MP cameras on the front and back. You can even use the cameras to record 720p video. It also uses dual-band Wi-Fi for a fast and stable connection to your home network.

You'll also be able to use Amazon's built-in ecosystem to easily access all your favorite media. Whether you want to watch Netflix or Disney+ or access your audiobooks or stream from Prime Video, you can easily get all of that and more.