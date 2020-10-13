Prime Day is live, and so are thousands of deals on everything from office supplies to toys, electronics to fashion, and so much more. One sale that's not worth skipping could save you up to 35% on data storage products from SanDisk and Western Digital, including flash drives, microSD cards, external hard drives, and more. With select items at their best prices ever, these discounts are offered exclusively to Prime members only.

As with all Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag any of these discounts. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Prime Day orders and more.

Up to 35% off SanDisk and Western Digital data storage products Get your hands on discounted microSD cards, external hard drives, flash drives, and more from SanDisk and Western Digital with prices discounted by up to 35% only during Amazon Prime Day. Prices Vary See at Amazon

This sale is perfect for those in need of more storage for their smartphone, tablet, or camera. MicroSD cards like this 128GB SanDisk Extreme microSD card on sale for $19.99 make it easy to hold more data on your devices and transfer them to others. Plus, this model offers A2 performance for improved app speeds. Today's deal saves you 18% off its regular cost.

Meanwhile, if you have a bit more to save, options like this 512GB SanDisk Extreme microSD Card are on sale as well. This model is now down to $79.99, saving you $120 off its full price and marking one of the lowest prices it's ever reached.

Anyone looking for a storage solution for their gaming console has a few options available to them in the sale, such as the Western Digital 2TB Gaming Drive on sale for $61.99. That's a discount of nearly $30 off its full price, though you can find an even greater discount on the 4TB model which is now down to $92.99.

There's quite a selection of internal hard drives and solid state drives to consider in the full sale as well, so be sure to check out the full selection before these prices rise back to normal.