Whether you're building a custom PC or need a fast external storage solution, there's no denying the importance of a quality SSD. Compared to a more traditional hard disk drive, SSDs offer blazing-fast read/write speeds and ample storage — all in one sleek package.

Samsung is one of the market leaders when it comes to SSDs, and for Black Friday, Amazon Canada is slashing prices on the best of them.

There are a few different deals worth highlighting, with one of the best being the Samsung 860 EVO. It's an internal SSD that can be used in just about any custom PC build, and it's currently on sale for $60 off the retail price — bringing it down to just $140.

Speed and storage : Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD | $60 off An SSD is an excellent way to add performance and storage to your custom PC, and for Black Friday, Amazon Canada has tons of SSD deals to choose from. One of the best is for the Samsung 860 EVO, offering 1TB of storage and 550MB/s read speeds for $60 off the retail price. $140 at Amazon Canada

The Samsung 860 EVO is widely regarded as one of the best SSDs you can buy. If 1TB of space isn't enough for you, you can go all the way to 4TB and really max our your storage. Performance is blazing-fast, too, with Samsung touting 550MB/s read speeds and 520MB/s write speeds. Even if you're working with 4K or 3D files, the 860 EVO has what it takes to keep up with your workflow.

We also like that Samsung backs the SSD with a five-year warranty, adding some nice peace of mind if you plan on long-term ownership. The 2TB variant is also on sale, and while the $35 discount it sees isn't quite as impressive, it's still well worth your consideration.

If you're not in the market for internal SSDs but rather external ones, Amazon Canada has you covered there, too. There are a few different models on sale, including:

These deals won't be around forever, so you better act fast if you want to secure one (or two) of these SSDs before they're gone!