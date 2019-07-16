When I moved into my new house last year, one of the first things I did was buy a pair of Ring Video Doorbell 2s — one for the front door, one for the back — so that I could keep a close eye on things. To this day, it's still been one of the best purchases I've made, and you can get these cameras for far less than I paid thanks to a nice Prime Day discount.

The Video Doorbell 2 is a 1080p camera that mounts to your wall and lets you keep track of packages and visitors, welcome or otherwise. It features two-way audio and can operate off of a rechargeable battery or traditional doorbell wiring.

Most video doorbells require either traditional doorbell wiring or a transformer for power. One of the most compelling features of the Video Doorbell 2 for me was that it could run entirely off of its included rechargeable battery. This means that you can mount it anywhere you like, even if your house (like mine) doesn't have existing wiring in place.

I get a lot of packages, so I love being able to check the live feed from my Video Doorbell 2 when I'm not home to make sure nothing gets left in plain sight. Of course, I also get motion alerts when someone comes to my porch, and the motion alert zones can be customized in case your camera is pointed towards a busy road.

When someone's at the door, they can ring the Video Doorbell 2 to send a push notification to your phone instantly. Since it has two-way audio, you can carry out conversations through the camera without ever having to open the door — something I've come to appreciate when door-to-door salespeople visit me.

$139 is a great deal to add a tremendous level of peace-of-mind to your home. Jump on this deal before it's gone!

