The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery powered security camera is on sale this Prime Day for 31% off. You have to be a Prime subscriber to take advantage of the discount. If you aren't already a Prime subscriber, you can sign up now for a free 30-day trial .

The Ring Stick Up Cam , which is part of the Ring Cloud family, makes it possible to keep an eye on everything that's going on around your house right from your smart phone. The battery-powered Stick Up cam makes it possible to place your outdoor video camera anywhere without worrying about cables or a power source.

This battery-powered camera can be installed just about anywhere, and gives you the peace of mind that Ring offers with all of its great products. At this price, you may want to buy two of them!

The Ring Stick Up Cam is a security camera that can handle -5°F to 120°F and it's weather resistant, so it's perfect for outdoors. It supplies you with a steady stream of 1080p HD video and switches to night vision after dark so you can constantly see what's going on outside.

The camera also has a microphone and speaker so you can ask a question and get an answer. If the mailman drops off a package on your porch, you can ask him to leave it next door instead.

Ring products have an adjustable motion detector that lets you set a specific range of motion. You can even customize it specifically to ignore certain areas that it tracks.

Because this model is wireless, you don't have to worry about making sure you're near a power source. No drilling holes in your walls or anything. It's perfect for renters. The rechargeable battery lasts a few weeks between charges, and you'll get a notification on your phone via the companion app when it's time to recharge. All you have to do is remove it using the quick release system (you don't even have to take the camera off its mount). To make things easier, you can buy a second battery pack and never have to be without a video stream.

Ring's cloud storage service is super cheap at only $3 per month for a single camera. If you find yourself investing in a few Ring products and want the extra service and video storage, I recommend upgrading to the Protection Plus Plan, which supports unlimited Ring devices, extended warranties, and more for $10 per month.

If you're all-in on Amazon smart products in your home, don't forget that Ring works with Alexa, so you can check in on your security cam from any Echo or Fire device with a screen, like the Echo Show 5 or a Fire HD tablet (also on sale for Prime Day).

The Ring Stick Up Cam is only on sale for $130 during Prime Day, which ends in a few hours, so jump on this deal before it's too late.