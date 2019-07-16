The Ring Stick Up Cam, which is part of the Ring Cloud family, makes it possible to keep an eye on everything that's going on around your house right from your smart phone. The battery-powered Stick Up cam makes it possible to place your outdoor video camera anywhere without worrying about cables or a power source.

The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery powered security camera is on sale this Prime Day for 31% off. You have to be a Prime subscriber to take advantage of the discount. If you aren't already a Prime subscriber, you can sign up now for a free 30-day trial.

Ring Stick Up Cam battery-powered HD security camera

This battery-powered camera can be installed just about anywhere, and gives you the peace of mind that Ring offers with all of its great products. At this price, you may want to buy two of them!

$124.99 $179.99 $55 off

The Ring Stick Up Cam is a security camera that can handle -5°F to 120°F and it's weather resistant, so it's perfect for outdoors. It supplies you with a steady stream of 1080p HD video and switches to night vision after dark so you can constantly see what's going on outside.

The camera also has a microphone and speaker so you can ask a question and get an answer. If the mailman drops off a package on your porch, you can ask him to leave it next door instead.

Ring products have an adjustable motion detector that lets you set a specific range of motion. You can even customize it specifically to ignore certain areas that it tracks.

Because this model is wireless, you don't have to worry about making sure you're near a power source. No drilling holes in your walls or anything. It's perfect for renters. The rechargeable battery lasts a few weeks between charges, and you'll get a notification on your phone via the companion app when it's time to recharge. All you have to do is remove it using the quick release system (you don't even have to take the camera off its mount). To make things easier, you can buy a second battery pack and never have to be without a video stream.

Ring's cloud storage service is super cheap at only $3 per month for a single camera. If you find yourself investing in a few Ring products and want the extra service and video storage, I recommend upgrading to the Protection Plus Plan, which supports unlimited Ring devices, extended warranties, and more for $10 per month.

If you're all-in on Amazon smart products in your home, don't forget that Ring works with Alexa, so you can check in on your security cam from any Echo or Fire device with a screen, like the Echo Show 5 or a Fire HD tablet (also on sale for Prime Day).

The Ring Stick Up Cam is only on sale for $130 during Prime Day, which ends in a few hours, so jump on this deal before it's too late.

Get More Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2019

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

It might be Prime Day, but this Instant Pot deal is available to everyone
Instant Pot 3-Quart Duo Mini Pressure Cooker
$39.95 $65.00 Save $25

This 3-quart multi-cooker is perfect for smaller households or serving sizes, and today's deal beats the others we've seen.

Unlock voice control with Echo device deals and $5 Amazon smart plugs
Amazon Echo devices bundled with $5 smart plugs

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you start voice controlling anything plugged into it by asking an Alexa-compatible device, and today's deal lets you snag one for only $5 with purchase of select Echo devices.

Be more productive with a year of Office 365 Home and a free $50 Amazon gift card
Office 365 Home 12-month subscription and $50 Amazon gift card
$99.99 $150.00 Save $50

The subscription works with up to six people, but that card can be all yours.

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is down to just $70 thanks to this Prime Day deal
Amazon Fire TV Cube
$69.99 $119.99 Save $50

Grab TCL's 32-inch 720p Roku TV for less than $100 in this Prime Day Lightning deal
TCL 32S325 32-inch 720p Roku TV
$99.99 $130.00 Save $30

Act fast while you can. These Lightning deals tend to sell out quick.

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and $100 in Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

More Prime Day Deals