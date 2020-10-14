You know what you think about when you get up at 3 a.m. to cover Prime Day deals? Sleeping. So it seems fitting that one of the first new sales for Day Two of Prime Day is a collection of mattresses up to 30% off. The sale features everything from mattress toppers to 14-inch memory foam, and you'll find great deals from brands like Sleep Innovations and Sweetnight. These are Prime Day exclusive deals, which means you're getting some crazy low prices.
Sleep Soundly
Sweetnight, Sleep Innovations, Leesa and more Memory Foam mattresses and toppers
The brands include Sweetnight, Sleep Innovations, Leesa, and more. The deals cover 10 to 14-inch memory foam mattresses, some toppers, and more. It's all down to low prices with some hitting all-new lows.
Various Prices
If you're just looking for a way to improve the bed you already have, look at the mattress toppers available in this sale. The Best Price Mattress 2.5-inch ventilated memory foam topper is down to just $42.11 in this sale. The same topper regularly sells for closer to $65, and it hasn't dropped below $55 since 2019. Today's deal is one of the best we've ever seen. The topper is made with gel-infused memory foam and has a ventilated design that helps optimize air flow and reduce trapped body heat.
You could also go all out with a Leesa mattress in a box for $856. This is a King size gray & white mattress with a street price of $1,090. Leesa mattresses are designed with three premium foam layers and a highly breathable mattress cover. They also use a microcell structured foam that promotes airflow and keeps you cool while providing hug and bounce.
Like other mattress in a box sellers, Leesa includes a 100-night trial period. You can buy the mattress and keep it for an extended period of time, and if it's not working for you send it back.
Remember you're going to need your Prime membership to take advantage of these deals. You can also check out the rest of the Prime Day savings going on with many of the deals from yesterday still going strong.
