I'm a big fan of home security tech; I've been using a pair of Ring Video Doorbell 2s for the last year, and while I love that they feature infrared for seeing in the dark, it's a little too discreet for my taste. If anyone is at my door late at night when they shouldn't be, I want them to know they're being watched. Ring's motion-activated Spotlights solve that problem, and for Prime Day, you can grab a starter kit for 46% off its list price.

Light up your porch

Ring Spotlight Starter Kit

Scare unwanted intruders away with these motion-activated lights that alert your phone immediately and even work with Ring's Video Doorbell cameras. This starter kit includes two Spotlights and a Ring Bridge to connect everything together.

The Ring Spotlights are weather-resistant, battery-powered, and shine 400 lumens down onto your porch (or wherever else you place them) the moment they detect motion — up to 30 feet away. You can adjust the brightness if 400 lumens is too much, as well as the motion sensitivity.

No matter how you set them, the Spotlights are even better when paired with other Ring devices like a Video Doorbell or camera. For that, you'll need a Ring Bridge, which comes included in the box with this bundle. If you don't have any other Ring products, though, the Spotlight works just fine on its own — you just won't have the added benefit of live video monitoring.

Connected home security is easier than ever, especially with how many of Ring's products can be installed in mere minutes and operate off of rechargeable batteries rather than wired power. Pick up the Spotlight bundle before the Prime Day deal runs out!

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

