The HP Envy 5055 wireless all-in-one photo printer has dropped to $99.99 on Amazon. This is a Prime Day deal and it's actually a Lightning deal. Unlike most Prime Day deals that are scheduled to last through the end of the day Wednesday, this one has a much more limiting time period for today's price drop. The Lightning deal ends at 11 p.m. Eastern unless it sells out first. Considering this printer is one of the rare printer deals happening for Prime Day and it has sold for $130 for the rest of the year, you should hop on this train before it leaves the station.

This printer has a lot of convenience to it including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, smart functions so that it works with an app on your phone or even Amazon Alexa, and even an optional subscription that will re-order ink when you run low.

This is a photo printer, and it's capable of doing quite a lot. It is outfitted with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and smart functionality so you can print wirelessly and from your phone. Use the HP smart app to not only setup your printer super easily when you first get it, but you can also use it to scan documents with your camera and print from social media. You can even print from cloud services like Google Drive and Dropbox.

The printer's dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are both super reliable so you can connect it to your network without having to worry about hardwiring it.

HP also has an optional program called Instant Ink that you can subscribe to during setup that will automatically oder ink for you when some of it is running low. You get the first two months free when you enroll and plans start at $2.99 a month after that. The plan includes shipping and recycling of older ink. The program is a smart idea if you plan on using this for a small office or just happen to have a routine that requires a lot of printing.

The HP all-in-one comes with a one-year warranty, too.