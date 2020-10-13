The HP Envy 5055 wireless all-in-one photo printer has dropped to $99.99 on Amazon. This is a Prime Day deal and it's actually a Lightning deal. Unlike most Prime Day deals that are scheduled to last through the end of the day Wednesday, this one has a much more limiting time period for today's price drop. The Lightning deal ends at 11 p.m. Eastern unless it sells out first. Considering this printer is one of the rare printer deals happening for Prime Day and it has sold for $130 for the rest of the year, you should hop on this train before it leaves the station.
Lightning in a Printer
HP Envy 5055 wireless all-in-one printer
This printer has a lot of convenience to it including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, smart functions so that it works with an app on your phone or even Amazon Alexa, and even an optional subscription that will re-order ink when you run low.
$99.99
$130 $30 off
This is a photo printer, and it's capable of doing quite a lot. It is outfitted with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and smart functionality so you can print wirelessly and from your phone. Use the HP smart app to not only setup your printer super easily when you first get it, but you can also use it to scan documents with your camera and print from social media. You can even print from cloud services like Google Drive and Dropbox.
The printer's dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are both super reliable so you can connect it to your network without having to worry about hardwiring it.
HP also has an optional program called Instant Ink that you can subscribe to during setup that will automatically oder ink for you when some of it is running low. You get the first two months free when you enroll and plans start at $2.99 a month after that. The plan includes shipping and recycling of older ink. The program is a smart idea if you plan on using this for a small office or just happen to have a routine that requires a lot of printing.
The HP all-in-one comes with a one-year warranty, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Galaxy Tab S6 is a worthy iPad Pro competitor and it's $150 off
Out of all the Prime Day deals that fly under your radar, please don't skim past this one! With a beautiful screen, fantastic build, and included S Pen, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 will make you wish you'd tried a Samsung tablet sooner.
The iPhone 12 Mini has arrived, and it's a big deal for Android
Apple has unveiled the iPhone 12 Mini, and to be honest, it looks amazing. Whether or not you like iOS, here's why it's the best thing to happen to Android in a long time.
Here are the best wireless earbud deals for Prime Day 2020
If you're looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds, there's never been a better time than Prime Day 2020 to get a good deal. Here are some of the best that we've managed to round up so far. Now go spend!
Grab some Prime Day 3D printing deals right here
Grab yourself a brand new 3D printer and accessories for cheap with these Prime Day deals.