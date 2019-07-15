Prime Day is here, and among all the deals on phones and tablets and Teflon banking sheets, there are a lot of portable batteries on sale, and here are the best deals to be had on some pocket-friendly power banks to keep you and your tech topped off throughout the day.

The power of Prime

It really is hard to beat the value of the Anker PowerCore 10000 PD, especially now that this model is both USB-C input and output. If you need something powerful enough for a laptop, the Jackery bundle is over $50 off. If you want something small enough that you'll put it in your pocket every morning, you can go tiny with the Xcentz USB-C Power Bank 5000 PD. No matter your needs, there's definitely a good deal to be had on Prime Day for your power needs.

