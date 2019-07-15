Prime Day is here, and among all the deals on phones and tablets and Teflon banking sheets, there are a lot of portable batteries on sale, and here are the best deals to be had on some pocket-friendly power banks to keep you and your tech topped off throughout the day.
- Best battery buy: Anker PowerCore 10000 PD
- Pocket power: Xcentz USB-C Power Bank 5000 PD
- Lightning deal: Zendure 45W 20100mAh Ultra-Durable PD Power Bank
- High quality, high capacity: AUKEY Power Delivery Power Bank 20000mAh
- All in one bundle: Jackery Supercharge 26800 PD
- Go wireless: Wireless Portable Charger RAVPower 10000mAh External Wireless Battery Charger
- All the ports: RAVPower 18W PD 10000mAh Portable Charger
- Best cable for travel: Anker Powerline+ USB C to USB C Cable
Best battery buy: Anker PowerCore 10000 PDStaff pick
This battery is compact, durable, and more affordable than we've seen in a while. I'm pleased as punch this upgraded model uses USB-C for input and output, and it even comes with a C-to-C cable! It's just hard to beat this.
Pocket power: Xcentz USB-C Power Bank 5000 PD
At 5,000mAh, these batteries are tiny but mighty. They use Power Delivery charging, so you can charge your phone at top speed and then recharge the bank almost as quickly. There are five colors, but only two are down to the Prime Day price.
Lightning deal: Zendure 45W 20100mAh Ultra-Durable PD Power Bank
The Lightning deal on this battery only lasts a few more hours, but charging at 45W and with fantastic durability, this Zendure battery is a steal at $40. 45W means it'll charge even most laptops at a fast pace, and at 20,100mAh, it should last the day and then some.
High quality, high capacity: AUKEY Power Delivery Power Bank 20000mAh
This PD bank charges at 18W, so it's not powerful enough for a laptop, but it is powerful enough to charge phones and the Nintendo Switch. Aukey's banks are some of my favorites, and this bank will last you for years to come.
All in one bundle: Jackery Supercharge 26800 PD
If you need a spare wall charger, this bundle from Jackery is hard to pass up. You get a Power Delivery battery that is just under the FAA limit, a C-to-C cable, and a 45W wall charger for quickly recharging the battery or your laptop.
Go wireless: Wireless Portable Charger RAVPower 10000mAh External Wireless Battery Charger
This power bank can be used wired or wirelessly, meaning that you can just plop your Qi-enabled phone on top of this bank's handy circular pad and it'll start topping off while it sits there, no wires needed.
All the ports: RAVPower 18W PD 10000mAh Portable Charger
This Power Delivery power bank has USB-C, micro-USB, and Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 USB-A ports, allowing you to charge your tech and your bank with whichever cables you have lying around.
Best cable for travel: Anker Powerline+ USB C to USB C Cable
This is the USB-C cable I carry most often out in the world, as it's a highly-trusted brand known for quality cables and it comes with a handy magnetic and Velcro carrying wrap. The Prime Day deal isn't earthshattering, but every little bit helps.
The power of Prime
It really is hard to beat the value of the Anker PowerCore 10000 PD, especially now that this model is both USB-C input and output. If you need something powerful enough for a laptop, the Jackery bundle is over $50 off. If you want something small enough that you'll put it in your pocket every morning, you can go tiny with the Xcentz USB-C Power Bank 5000 PD. No matter your needs, there's definitely a good deal to be had on Prime Day for your power needs.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.