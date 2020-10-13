The Chromebook Deal of the Day for Prime Day always brings us a variety of Chromebooks at great price points. Last year brought us great discounts on the ASUS Chromebook C434 — a deal that's back again this year — and a handful of older models, but this year a truly excellent Chromebook is down to an unimaginably low price. The Pixelbook Go is a fantastically built Chromebook with a beautiful screen, powerful internals to power it, and enough battery life to get you through a full workday on a single charge. This Chromebook is just two days shy of its first birthday, and it's slated to receive Chrome OS updates until June 2026. How in the world is Amazon selling it for $200 on Prime Day?!

Unreal pricing Google Pixelbook Go Get over 50% off one of the best premium Chromebooks. The Pixelbook Go has now been out for a year, but it's still properly powerful and excellently designed. The 8GB of RAM is especially important in this price bracket, and the textured bottom makes it feel nice in your lap. $200 at Amazon

The base model Pixelbook Go that usually sells for $650, with an 8th Gen Intel Core m3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage, is down to $200 today, a $450 discount that drops one of the best premium Chromebooks on the market down into budget Chromebook territory. While m3 and i3 Chromebooks have been seen in the $200-$300 range during holiday sales in the past, a Chromebook with 8GB of RAM for $200 is patently unheard of, and it couldn't have come at a better time. Has your old Chromebook been crashing during video calls? You need more RAM. The amount of RAM your Chromebook has is one of the biggest factors determining how well your Chromebook can multi-task. These days when so many of us are working from home and distance learning, RAM is extra important because video calling services can take up a lot of memory, causing your other tabs to crash or get jittery when you try to look at your notes or reference materials during a call. If your child has been complaining about how their Chromebook is messing up during school video calls, a Chromebook with more memory is the answer. Finding an 8GB Chromebook for $200 is an absolute steal, even if it isn't built for durability the way most budget models are.

One of the few flaws the Pixelbook Go has is that it only has three ports on the entire laptop: two USB-C ports and a 3.5 headphone/microphone jack. No USB-A ports might turn off those who commonly use a mouse with their Chromebook, but Bluetooth mice are widely available and just as good as wired or 2.4Ghz wireless mic. Not to mention that USB-C hubs are another great solution when you need more ports. While the lack of a microSD slot to expand the storage on a Pixelbook is a slight bummer, 64GB is more than enough for most to get by so long as they're not doing CAD or other graphically intense on-device programs. After all, most Chromebooks sold today only have 32GB of storage, so having double that means you should be just fine.

It's also hard to put a price on how lovely the keyboard and physical design are on the Pixelbook Go. To quote our original review: Key travel is outstanding, with pillowy feedback and a matte finish that invites each finger press after press. This is one of the best keyboards you'll ever type with. The bottom of the Pixelbook Go is also covered in a grooved texture that helps keep it from sliding around in your lap when you're using it away from a desk or table. As someone who likes to grab her Chromebook and head off to Walt Disney World for an afternoon of people watching while I write, having a Chromebook sit still and secure in my lap is a godsend.

