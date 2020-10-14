Grab a pair of the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds down to just $34.99 in this Prime Day Lightning Deal. These earbuds normally sell for $45, so you're saving $10 for a very limited time.

There are actually three Lightning Deals happening simultaneously. So if you don't get the version with the red case linked above, try the Blue or White ones.

Lightning Deals are slightly different than regular Prime Day deals. They are much more temporary and usually have a very limited stock. This one in particular has less than three hours left on the timer, and some of them are already up to 10% claimed or so. You'll want to jump on the deal before you can't anymore.

The Liberty Neo earbuds use graphene drivers, which are harder than steel and 35% lighter compared to traditional drivers. They offer extreme precision, exceptional accuracy, and crystal clear audio. You can also increase the low frequencies up to 43% using the BassUp technology. The battery lasts for up to five hours per bud.

They are powered by Bluetooth 5.0 tech, which is one of the latest iterations of Bluetooth. So you'll get a powerful, low-latency link to your mobile device. Even in busy places, you'll get an unbreakable connection.

Anker's SweatGuard protection provides an IPX7 rating for the earbuds, which means they have a barrier that's watertight. Take the earbuds outside for a run in the rain or to your next workout at the gym. You won't have to worry about them. You can even rinse them off in the sink if they get too grimey.

Slide the earbuds in and twist to activate the GripFit tech that helps them sit securely in your ear. You'll be able to wear the buds even when you're running hard or on a roller coaster or something. Maybe. Probably don't do that. You'll also get four sets of EarWings and EarTips to find the perfect setting.