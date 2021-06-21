Today has brought us amazing Prime Day phone deals and Chromebook deals , but among the slew of smaller power bank deals, there's also deals on bigger battery packs and power stations like this Jackery Explorer 300, which is the perfect size for weekend camping trips — or powering your family's essential devices during an unexpected blackout.

Have you lost power at least once due to severe weather this year? I'll bet you have. Between ice storms and blizzards snapping power lines, the intense winds from tornadoes and tropical storms, and the flash flooding that's become all too normal in many parts of the United States, power outages have become much more common in recent years. This isn't something most of us needed to think about a decade ago, but it's something well worth the investment now. Our phones are our lifelines during emergency situations, and more of us rely on medical gear that needs consistent power or daily recharging.

This relatively compact power station can help keep your family's devices charged for days severe weather knocks out the power, and it's easy to carry on camping trips or the beach. There are two AC outlets for powering small appliances in addition to the USB-A ports and 60W USB-C Power Delivery port.

Hurricane season started at the beginning of the month for the east coast and the southern United States. This power station is also a good investment if you live in Tornado Alley or somewhere where ice storms or blizzards knock out your power for a night or three semi-regularly. Gas-powered generators are dangerous to have indoors and can flood out during storms when left outside, but electrical power stations like the Explorer 300 are perfectly safe to have inside. As soon as the storm passes, you can use Solar Panels to recharge them while you're waiting for local crews to restore power, so you won't be having to hunt for gas, either.

This power station isn't as beefy as the Jackery Explorer 1000 Power Station, but it's big enough to keep all the phones and tablets alive for a few days and maybe power emergency medical equipment like a CPAP or BIPAP machine. Medical equipment users, you will need to check to see the wattage of your particular machine, as it varies, and some more power-hungry units might not agree with the Explorer 300 as well as its larger siblings.

Jackery's solar panels are on sale today, too, and they're worth the extra investment if you've experienced at least two outages lasting 72 hours. The SolarSaga 60W is actually not recommended for use with the Explorer 300 — it outputs at a lower speed and won't recharge the station efficiently — but the SolarSaga 100W is on sale and works perfectly with the 300. Yes, it's the same price as the Explorer 300. If the power stays off for a week, it'll pay for itself by Day 4.

Jackery SolarSaga 100W Portable Solar Panel | $90 off at Amazon This is the solar panel you'll want to get to go with the Jackery Explorer 300. This panel can recharge the 300 from 0-80% with three hours of sunshine, and while it's doing so, it can also charge two phones using the USB-A and USB-C port. When not in use, it's easy to fold up and store in a safe, protected spot. $210 at Amazon Jackery SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel | $54 off at Amazon This less expensive solar panel could maybe technically work with the Explorer 300, but it's designed for other models and Jackery doesn't recommend using it with the 300. If you already own an Explorer 160, 240, or 500, this panel would be a good add-on for you. $126 at Amazon