If whatever headphones you're wearing right now aren't ANC-enabled, you owe it to yourself to get an upgrade this Prime Day . And with the huge sale on Sony noise-cancelling cans going on right now at Amazon with discounts of up to 50%, there's no reason not to.

The sale features the absolute best noise-cancelling headphones in the Sony WH-1000XM4. Not only are these headphones discounted to a new record-low price at $248, but you'll also get a $25 Amazon gift card thrown in at no extra cost which is essentially as good as extra money off. The WH-1000XM4 feature excellent ANC as well as great sound, battery life, and comfort for long listening sessions.

If you're wanting to dip your toes into the ANC waters for the first time, other discounts on Sony headphones in this sale might be for you. The Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling headphones represent an amazing value at their discounted price of $123. That's around half the price that they regularly sell for.

Alternatively, the super affordable Sony WHCH710N headphones are down to only $88 which is the lowest they've ever gone. Those cans are a great entry point for anyone looking to try out noise-cancellation without spending a lot.