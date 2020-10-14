As with all Prime Day deals , you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag this discount. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Prime Day orders and more.

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, owning a pair of premium true wireless earbuds is more affordable than ever. The JBL Tune 120TWS earbuds normally sell for up to $100, though right now, you can grab a pair in white, black, or blue on sale for only $39.95 while supplies last. That's a $60 discount and the best price they've reached so far there.

Pick up the JBL Tune 120TWS at 60% off their regular price during Prime Day. You'll need a Prime membership to snag this deal. These earbuds come with a charging case that lets you listen for up to 16 hours while you're away from home.

Listen to your music wirelessly using the JBL Tune 120TWS. These are in-ear true wireless earbuds with a 5.8mm driver that features JBL's Pure Bass sound. There's also an integrated microphone for hands-free stereo calls and built-in controls on each earpiece, including one click access to Siri or Google Assistant.

These earbuds come with a travel case that charges them while they're inside. The earbuds can last for up to four hours on their own, which isn't so far from the standard AirPods which last for up to 5 hours, while the charging case can power them up for 12 more hours while you're away from home. It takes just 15 minutes to power them for an hour of listening time.

More Prime Day deals are live now, so don't forget to stop by our Prime Day 2020 guide for a roundup of all the best offers you can score during the sale.