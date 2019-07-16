When an Amazon Prime Day deal comes through and it's for a product I use every day it's so easy to share it. The short version: these 25-inch ASUS Designo monitors are just $150 each and that's a heck of a deal. If you need a monitor or three, you're crazy to not jump on it.

This 25-inch FHD monitor has a 178-degree viewing angle and uses TUV Rheinland-certified flicker-free backlighting to complement its frameless edge-to-edge design.

I work in front of a computer screen a whole lot of hours every week. When it was time to buy a new monitor for my desk, I took my time and tried many models; it was easy enough to pack them up and send them back to Amazon if they didn't cut the mustard. I finally settled on three ASUS Designo 27-inchers as the best layout for my desktop and have loved them ever since.

They aren't curved and don't have a fancy 144Hz refresh rate. They also don't support 4K video. But they make up for it with pixel-perfect color and some amazing flicker-free tech in the LCD backlighting. I can pull an all-dayer and an all-nighter when I have to and won't have to worry that my eyeballs feel like they have been microwaved.

Equally important is how well they reproduce color: the whites look white instead of bluish as do the blacks, and they hold onto a calibration for months and months. And with those tiny bezels, I don't get that cross-eyed feeling while using three of them side by side.

These monitors might get overlooked in a world where super high-resolution and 3x refresh rates are all the rage, but they shouldn't be. If you need a good monitor or two you'll probably love them as much as I do.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.